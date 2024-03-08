“Truly a new era”: Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets credited as a singer-songwriter on her collaboration with Matt Champion 'Slow Motion'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is credited as the composer and lyricist, in addition to being the main performer on her song Slow Motion with Matt Champion. Fans were all over the moon watching their favorite artist get credit for her artistry.

On March 8, Matt Champion and Jennie dropped their highly awaited collaboration track, Slow Motion. Fans tuned in to listen to the song and found out an interesting fact about the SOLO singer: The BLACKPINK member has been named the songwriter, composer, and main performer.

Many fans were surprised to hear this, so they took to social media to express their thoughts. Fans expressed their pride in their favorite K-pop idol and extended their support in her solo endeavor.

When her contract with YG Entertainment expired, she decided to explore her solo activities through her own agency, OA, and embarked on a new chapter of her career. A user on X, referring to the same, said, “It’s truly a new era.”

Fans ecstatic as BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets credited as main artist, composer, and lyricist for Slow Motion

On December 24, 2023, Jennie officially announced the establishment of her solo label, ODDATELIER, promising fans out-of-the-box content. This marked her first musical work following her departure from her former agency, YG Entertainment.

This year, she collaborated with Matt Champion on his romantic track, Slow Motion, which will be part of Champion’s upcoming album, Mika’s Laundry. On March 8, the song was officially released on music service platforms for fans to listen to. It features soul-stirring lyrics and tuneful sounds that blend perfectly with the vocals of the two artists.

As fans learned through the artist credit section on Spotify that the BLACKPINK member co-wrote the lyrics, they could not hide their excitement. Besides complimenting the singer for her melodious voice, they also shared their opinions on her work as part of her new agency. Fans expressed their hearts about the lyrics, connecting with the song instantly as Jennie co-wrote it. Here are some reactions:

Jennie at Chanel PFW 2024

Previously, on March 5, the BLACKPINK rapper was seen gracing the last day of the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show. She stunned the attendees and fans online with her mesmerizing presence as the brand’s global ambassador at the Fall/Winter 2024-25 Ready-to-Wear show. The singer was also revealed as the face of the luxury brand’s Première Edition Originale watch campaign.