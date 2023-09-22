"Truth will always set you free": Clayton Echard prepares to take paternity test amid lawsuit filed by ex-fling

The Bachelor alum Clayton Echard has landed himself in a paternity scandal as an unidentified woman named him in a paternity lawsuit. Amid this, Clayton Echard, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, shared a screenshot of the receipt of the paternity test and wrote, "This is the timeline. Truth will set you free."

In the screenshot of the receipt, it is visible that the reality star paid $725 to schedule the appointment for the paternity test. He even wrote an email in which he mentioned the dates when he was going to take the test and when the woman was going to take the test.

Clayton Echard's Instagram story (Image via snip from Instagram/@claytonechard)

He wrote in the email,

"I will take my portion of the test on the 27th of September. The woman is going to give her sample on October 2, 2023. Results will then take about a week to get back. I believe we’re all on the same page now."

Moreover, Clayton has also denied having s**ual intercourse with the woman who filed the lawsuit against him, according to The Sun. The woman told the media outlet that Clayton refused to take the test, and if he goes for the test, then the woman needs to pay that money.

What did the woman say about Clayton Echard in the lawsuit?

In the lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman in August, she claimed that Clayton Echard and she met and were intimate on May 20, and that he got her pregnant. After this, she filed a lawsuit against him and has urged him "to find out the paternity of her unborn twins before she gives birth in February."

The woman has preferred to remain anonymous, and she alleged that Clayton wasn't complying with the request to get the test done. She further wrote in the lawsuit that Clayton is the father.

"I hadn’t been with anyone since March of 2022 after being r*ped and violently assaulted and was not on birth control."

The woman also said that on June 17, Echard purchased a pregnancy test and asked her to take it. She did, and it allegedly came out positive, with the motion stating that "Clayton’s behavior since [the pregnancy test] has been cold and heartless."

The woman also alleged that Clayton sent her voice messages in which he said that if it ends up being his child, then he has decided that the woman can have 100% custody of the child or it will be put on adoption as he is not willing to raise the child.

Tweet discussing Echard's lawsuit (Image via @kaylaflame/X)

The unnamed woman and Clayton are due in court for an early resolution conference on September 28.

Clayton Echard shot to fame through The Bachelor

The 30-year-old reality star garnered popularity as he was featured on season 18 of The Bachelorette. After this, he became the star of season 26 of the reality show The Bachelor.

In the finale episode of the show, Clayton Echard chose Susie Evans. However, she rejected him, but it later came to light that they got back together. But a year ago, they announced that they'd decided to part ways. They also shared a long note in which they said that they'd decided to separate and that this was not an easy decision for them.