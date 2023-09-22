"You wanna test God?" Heated Golf course "Karen" drama explored as ball-stealing man rips off shirt and asks for fight

In a September 21 TikTok video, a man on a golf course ripped his polo shirt off and stood barechested, asking for a fight from a group of people from whom he snagged a golf ball. As the people requested their ball back, the man flexed his bare upper body, stated that he'd been to heaven, and asked them if they wanted to test God.

It is unclear when the incident occurred, but an Outkick article identified the location as Southeast Michigan's Crooked Creek Golf Course. The man was identified as Archbold Ohio's John W. Reeb, with multiple arrests, fines, and indictments over the course of two years.

John Reeb's Golf Course shenanigans went viral after TikTok after @kennethdavis8680 put out the video of his antics on the platform. The video, released on September 21, amassed over 436,600 views and was re-posted on multiple social media platforms.

The video started with the people filming and arguing with a man on a golf course wearing a polo shirt and Khaki shorts. The man appeared stern but relatively calm as the argument ensued. The man was holding up a golf ball, which apparently belonged to the people who were arguing with him.

The person recording the video called the man a "Karen on a golf course." The man repeatedly asked the people to leave and said he was not returning their ball.

"I'm gonna stand here, and you can complain, goodbye," he said.

After repeatedly stating that he took their ball, the person filming asked him if he needed money for a golf ball. For some reason, the man called them "Walter" in what appears to be a Big Lebowski reference that confused everybody present.

"I'll plant you, b***h boy," he said, adding, "Now get the f**k off the cart!"

After the threatening words, things went from 100 to 1000 as the man took off his green striped polo shirt and stood bare-chested in his khaki shorts and white golf shoes. "You see that!" he yelled while flexing his upper body. In one of the strangest fight dialogues ever, he said:

"That's a dude who's been to heaven b***h. And you want to test God? You f**king come get it, s***tstack!"

One of the members of the group of people called the man mentally ill. The man reiterated and asked if they thought he was mentally ill, and the person replied in the affirmative before dispersing. He then flexed at the cameraman and said, "Been to heaven" once more before requesting him to leave him alone.

The golf course flexer was identified as 41-year-old Archbold, Ohio man, John W. Reeb. He was arrested twice recently, with his latest arrest occurring on August 10. In March 2022, he was fined and indicted on trespassing charges after kicking down the front door to a West Mechanic Street home, only to enter, take off his sweatshirt, and flee.