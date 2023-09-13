What did Lauren Boebert do at Denver's Beetlejuice musical performance? Netizens react as security removes Republican congresswoman from venue

Lauren Boebert recently made headlines after she was kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical on Sunday. The Republican and a male accompanying her were escorted out of Denver's Buell theater for singing and laughing loudly, vaping, and recording the performance.

Lauren responded to the ordeal with a lighthearted tweet and encouraged netizens to go see the performance. Several individuals took to social media to react to the viral news and made memes on the incident as they called out Boebert for her behavior and called for her resignation.

Lauren Boebert was kicked out of the theater for being loud, vaping, and recording the show

On Sunday, Republican rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of Buell Theater in Downtown Denver during the Beetlejuice musical performance. According to reports obtained by The Denver Post, three complaints were made against Lauren and her companion during the intermission.

The duo was initially given a warning but another attendee complained against them five minutes into the second half of the performance. The individual complained that the duo was being loud and recording the performance, which was not permitted.

According to the outlet, one of the ushers urged the patrons to leave and said that they would be trespassing if they didn't.

"The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them," the usher said.

According to the report, the Republican, while being escorted out, stated that she was on the board and would contact the Mayor. The cops then arrived and sat in the theater's lobby until the duo was escorted out. According to the report, while being escorted out, the Republican allegedly said:

"Do you know who I am?"

According to The Denver Post, Lauren and her companion were kicked out for "vaping, singing, recording, and causing a disturbance". The Denver Arts & Venues also released a 4-minute, 15-second video of the duo being escorted out and leaving the premises. The Republican also appeared to be taking a selfie and flipping the bird while walking out.

Lauren Boebert's campaign manager, Drew Sexton confirmed the incident, albeit denying the vaping claims, to The Denver Post. Drew stated that Boebert enjoyed the show and encouraged people to go see the performance but warned them to keep their phones outside the venue while doing so. They told the Post in a statement:

"I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!)"

Boebert herself took to X to confirm the incident and "plead guilty" to singing and laughing too loudly while enjoying the "amazing" performance. She also encouraged everyone to watch the musical and let her know how it ends.

Netizens were left clueless about how Boebert was elected to Congress

Netizens were rather annoyed by Lauren Boebert's actions. They made memes about her and wondered how she got elected into Congress. Her saying, "Do you know who I am" rubbed netizens the wrong way, as people called her a Karen.

Bryan Tyler Cohen's tweet about the incident went viral, amassing over 726,700 views. Several individuals took to the comments section of the post to share their views on the viral video.

Netizens react to the video featuring the congresswoman (Image via X)

Lauren Boebert currently serves as the U.S. representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. The 36-year-old is a mother to four sons and grandmother to one grandson. Lauren was married to Jayson Boebert for nearly 18 years but recently filed for divorce, due to "irreconcilable differences," as per the New York Post.