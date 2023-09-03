"Trying too hard to be controversial" - Nazis in Florida video goes viral, incites mass reactions online 

A video is doing the rounds on the internet, where a large Nazi group could be seen waving flags with a Swastika symbol. On September 1, 2023, they were seen marching through Florida's Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. In the video, one of the Nazi flag-waving individuals was heard saying, "We are everywhere."

As the video went viral, internet users started reacting to it. A social media user, @RickHol7, said "trying too hard to be controversial."

The groups that were spotted marching in several areas of Orlando and near Walt Disney were identified as the Blood Tribe and the Goyim Defense League. State lawmaker Carlos Guillermo Smith also shared the video of the groups marching while holding Nazi flags. While sharing the videos, Carlos said in a post:

"Florida is our home and I refuse to hand it over to extremists. We have to stand united against antisemitism, anti-Blackness, and anti-LGBTQ bigotry in order to take our state back."

Social media users reacted to the viral videos of Nazis in Florida

As internet users came across the viral videos of Nazis marching in Florida, they started reacting to them. Some of the social media users asked, Do Nazis usually hide their faces? While others reacted by saying that they are definitely feds.

Meanwhile, several people also joked about these marches and said that it looks like a totally paid thing because why would people cover their faces for no reason if it wasn't paid?

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism issued a warning about the Nazi marches

The ADL issued a warning about the Nazi march and said that currently, there is no direct threat of violence, but in the coming days, the extremist groups can hold several demonstrations in areas where they can gain massive attention and media popularity.

An investigative researcher at the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, Kati McCarthy, said that more marches could take place in Florida in the coming weekend.

"As you can imagine, if you’re driving along the highway or down the street, and you see a bunch of people wearing matching clothes, and they’re waving Nazi flags, that can be pretty upsetting and overwhelming to see," McCarthy further said.

She further advised that people and the media should try to ignore them, and no attention should be given.

Mayor Deegan also talked about the marches and said that these instances keep taking place and gain massive attention on one day, but on the other day, everyone forgets it. Something needs to change, or nothing is going to change.