Below Deck Mediterranean season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 27, 2023 in which fans saw the aftermath of Natalya leaving the yacht mid-season in response to another cast member's actions.

Kyle Viljoen, who had gotten into numerous arguments with the cast members, had an explosive exchange with the stew in the previous episode. As a result, Natalya spoke to Captain Sandy and said that she wouldn't continue the season. While Natalya was quickly replaced by a new stew, Lily Davison, Kyle, and Tumi were unhappy to the point that the chief stew noted that she missed Natalya.

Fans took to social media to chime in on the incident and slammed Tumi for her enabling Kyle's behavior.

One user, @ColaCity1 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Tumi is a terrible leader."

Below Deck Mediterranean will return with a brand new episode next week on Bravo.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans slam Tumi and Kyle for causing drama in season 8

During the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, fans saw a new cast member, Lily Davison, take Natalya's place after she quit due to clashes with Kyle Viljoen.

While Captain Sandy was angry with the cast member, she let him go with a warning. However, there was one cast member who seemed to think that although Kyle was in the wrong, Natalya shouldn't have left as he apologized.

After a conversation with the Captain, Kyle told Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo that he wanted to quit.

When the new cast member, Lily, arrived, the captain informed the Below Deck Mediterranean crew that she wasn't the most experienced. Although the interior stew was prepared for it, they quickly lost patience.

At one point, Tumi noted that she missed the former cast member as she was good at her job.

Fans took to social media to note that Tumi "walked onto that boat" with bad vibes. They observed that she often overlooks Kyle's bad behavior and said "Tumi doesn't lead."

Who is Lily Davison?

Lily Davidson joined the team as a replacement for Natalya. The cast member grew up in Windsor, UK, and has two years of yachting experience.

As per Bravo, she loves to explore remote beaches, spearfishing, and swimming in coral reefs during her spare time and her special skills include entertaining and cooking.

While the cast member may be getting along with the deck crew, her lack of experience isn't going to help her on the show. During her first episode, the new cast member was seen struggling with laundry, and in the episodes yet to come, she continues to struggle.

According to the mid-season trailer, soon after she joins the crew, Captain Sandy gives her a warning about her inadequate work and tells her that another mistake and she will not hesitate to make "big changes."

Below Deck Mediterranean will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.