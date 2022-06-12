TVING's upcoming drama Villains confirms cast 

TVING's eagerly anticipated original series, The Golden Age of Villains, has a new name and a confirmed lineup of cast members. The upcoming crime drama will star Yoo Ji-tae, Lee Min-jung, Kwak Do-won, and Lee Bum-soo.

The show is directed by Jin Hyuk, best known for works like Sisyphus, Legend of the Blue Sea, and Master’s Sun. The writer of the film No Mercy, Kim Hyung-joon, has written the drama.

The drama, now called just Villains, explores the competitive lives of evildoers and their encounter with a series of precise counterfeit bills called “Super Note."

The production team described the show as:

"The competition between the villains, who each have their own goals and ambitions, as they chase after the incredibly precise counterfeit bills ‘Super Note’ will unfold in a dynamic manner. It’ll be good if you look forward to the synergy between the acting gods whom we trust in.”

Villains is being directed by Jin Hyuk, while Yoo Ji-tae plays the lead of role J

While Lee Min-jung, Yoo Ji-tae, and Kwak Do-won were confined to being a part of the Villains' cast back in May 2022, TVING has now confirmed that Lee Bum-soo will be joining them.

The upcoming show will be helmed by Yoo Ji-tae, who plays the role of a genius architect of crime, identified by the code name “J.” A well-known sociopath with a perfect crime rate, J treats his crimes as works of art.

After a hiatus of more than two years, Lee Min-jung will be making her way back to the silver screen with Villains. The Once Again star will play the role of Han Soo-hyun, a commensurate master of counterfeit bills. Pushed to produce the bills due to her miserable life, Han Soo-hyun learns the ropes of the business in no time and becomes one of the leading artists in the business.

Incidentally, it was due to a project designed by J that her life fell apart five years ago. The duo have now come face-to-face once again, with Han Soo-Hyun being motivated by a desire for revenge.

Also in the cast is Steel Rain star Kwak Do-won, who will portray detective Jang Joong-hyuk. The corrupt detective is the most efficient of all villains. He steals money from thieves without shedding a tear or a drop of blood.

Despite having no prestigious education and no connections, Jang Joong-hyuk's obsession with money is enough to motivate him. From his perspective, wrongdoing eventually turns into money and promotions, which he thinks justifies his criminal behavior.

The newest cast member, the Singles actor Lee Bum-soo, will play the role of Cha Gi-tae, the former head of the National Intelligence Service Financial Crimes Team. He, too, looks forward to settling accounts with the notorious J, who wreaked havoc in Cha Gi-tae's life five years ago. Now that the change presents itself, the cat and mouse chase is all set to resume between the two.

The show will air later this year on TVING.

