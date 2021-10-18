TWICE endorsing "skin whitening" creams leads to mixed reactions from fans

Popular girl group TWICE’s latest endorsement of Scarlett Whitening has led fans to demand that JYP Entertainment cancel the girl group’s contract with the company. ONCEs (TWICE fandom) believe that this was an irresponsible step on the company’s behalf as the girl group is finally getting more exposure in international waters.

However, the reactions are divided in half, as a part of the fandom disagrees. They claim that skincare products, like Scarlett Whitening, don't necessarily promote colorism.

On October 16, Indonesian cosmetics brand Scarlett Whitening revealed TWICE as their newest brand ambassador. The group is particularly endorsing two special packages - the Brightly Care Package and the Acne Care Special Package.

As per Koreaboo, the three ingredients in the 'Brightly Ever After' range of toners, serums, and creams are labeled as "whitening" ingredients. Nicotinamide and ascorbyl glucoside help inhibit melanin transfer and formation. Meanwhile, Glutathione helps lighten tanned skin or skin that has grown dark over time.

ONCEs have raised concerns that this deal will end up endorsing the group in a negative light. The brand deal would take impressionable minds further into prejudice and bias due to colorism. They’ve also voiced that this might make more people give in to the “skin whitening” temptation. Their tagline says, “Reveal Your Beauty”.

A major point in their argument is that after The Feels promotions, TWICE is finally expanding beyond the seas and gaining international recognition. At a time when the world's biggest companies, such as Johnson & Johnson and Unilever faced backlash and had to take their skin whitening creams off the shelves, this move from JYP Entertainment seems offensive and backdated.

jype anti @twiceologistx @dahyina while i do condemn the malicious actions being sent towards twice, it is still wrong to say that this issue is surfacing just because of a whitening cream; this is not only because of the product anymore, but rather about the systematic problem towards people of color @dahyina while i do condemn the malicious actions being sent towards twice, it is still wrong to say that this issue is surfacing just because of a whitening cream; this is not only because of the product anymore, but rather about the systematic problem towards people of color

nikki⚡️ @sorryartpop I dont think a lot of twice fans realize how terrible it is to think “skin whitening is normal here!” that statement alone is very damaging already I dont think a lot of twice fans realize how terrible it is to think “skin whitening is normal here!” that statement alone is very damaging already

ju @minaszns jype debuting twice in america just to promote a skin whitening product a few weeks later im sick to my stomach jype debuting twice in america just to promote a skin whitening product a few weeks later im sick to my stomach

🍜 @nlegyu and i need twice to do better. y’all are 9 grown women promoting a brand that sells skin whitening products as if tzuyu hasn’t been bullied for having darker skin. it’s irresponsible to enter the international market but do something this insensitive and i need twice to do better. y’all are 9 grown women promoting a brand that sells skin whitening products as if tzuyu hasn’t been bullied for having darker skin. it’s irresponsible to enter the international market but do something this insensitive

After the backlash, the tweet was deleted from TWICE’s Twitter, but the posts remain on Scarlett Whitening’s Instagram account. Since then, fans have also been demanding an official apology.

myouiii #TheFeels💌 @myouiii37 @JYPETWICE Address the issue, deleting the tweet will not stop it nor bbl updates or anything...make a statement or clarification, fans are in shambles right now and pls enlighten the members of the situation @jypnation Address the issue, deleting the tweet will not stop it nor bbl updates or anything...make a statement or clarification, fans are in shambles right now and pls enlighten the members of the situation @jypnation @JYPETWICE

m🦋 @filteryeos @answerhwa twice had a skin whitening brand deal, deleted the post bcus of the backlash and in typical jype damange control fashion sudden activity on bbl. namo went live and very clearly singing every damn song recommended in the comments ignoring any address of the issue. @answerhwa twice had a skin whitening brand deal, deleted the post bcus of the backlash and in typical jype damange control fashion sudden activity on bbl. namo went live and very clearly singing every damn song recommended in the comments ignoring any address of the issue.

no @aetnrl will be ignoring twice until they address this issue idgaf my morals comes first will be ignoring twice until they address this issue idgaf my morals comes first

However, as some fans stated, Scarlet Whitening can sue the group and company for defamation if they take one wrong step. Everything boils down to the two words “brightening” and “whitening”. Fans, especially Indonesians, claim that the products TWICE is endorsing are skin “brightening” products, insisting that they don’t change the skin tone but rather help by making the user's real skin glow.

ওanya⁷ @rjooniverse SCARLETT WHITENING isn’t a product for you to CHANGE your skin but it’s to bring up your real skin color or to brighten up your skin. even sometimes when we use sunscreen here in a tropical country our skin still got burnt or dull. ++ SCARLETT WHITENING isn’t a product for you to CHANGE your skin but it’s to bring up your real skin color or to brighten up your skin. even sometimes when we use sunscreen here in a tropical country our skin still got burnt or dull. ++

While that may be true, it’s a no-brainer that both “whitening” and “brightening” have been used for years by companies in the same context - to lead to fairer skin while implying that white skin is superior. So while TWICE may be endorsing “brightening” products, the messaging it gives off could be promoting colorism.

phi @satzumyu @solsitopapita @JYPETWICE YOU need to inform yourself first bc both whitening and brightening products still use colorist and white supremacy rhetorics. so many companies changed product names from whitening to brightening after/to avoid backlash without changing formulations etc. it's the same shit. @solsitopapita @JYPETWICE YOU need to inform yourself first bc both whitening and brightening products still use colorist and white supremacy rhetorics. so many companies changed product names from whitening to brightening after/to avoid backlash without changing formulations etc. it's the same shit.

phi @satzumyu @solsitopapita @JYPETWICE i need to be clearer; whitening and brightening products arent the same, but my point is that so many companies advertise whitening products as brightening just to avoid backlash and they are one of them @solsitopapita @JYPETWICE i need to be clearer; whitening and brightening products arent the same, but my point is that so many companies advertise whitening products as brightening just to avoid backlash and they are one of them

ً @jeongyoui i’m fuming there’s a LOT of posts like this and y’all still wanna defend them?? i’m fuming there’s a LOT of posts like this and y’all still wanna defend them?? https://t.co/2IHe8wgs8V

As is, the K-pop industry is notorious for fansites (and sometimes even agencies) whitewashing their artists’ photos.

The ONCE fandom continues to take a varied stance on the matter. JYP Entertainment has not yet released any official statement regarding TWICE's endorsement.

