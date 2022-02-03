"It's a move of desperation": Twitter slams 'The Masked Singer' as Rudy Giuliani's alleged unmasking news surface

Fox's reality singing show The Masked Singer faced backlash after news of Rudy Giuliani appearing on the show surfaced online.

It was reported that two of the show's judges walked off stage in protest after Giuliani removed his mask, revealing himself as a contestant.

Twitter slams 'The Masked Singer' for inviting Rudy Giuliani

The former NYC Mayor and Trump advisor has been in hot waters for a few years now. His stint as a political and legal adviser to Trump often placed Giuliani at the center of public attention. As a result, he has gathered more critics than supporters.

Giuliani was recently subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In protest of Giuliani being on the show, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage before returning later. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed and bantered with Giuliani.

As the news surfaced, many flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure. They called out the move by The Masked Singer. Some called it “absolutely disgusting” and “despicable behavior.”

Tinkerone @Tinkerone3 @RonFilipkowski This is as bad as Sean Spicer doing Dancing with the Stars. It's a move of desperation. @RonFilipkowski This is as bad as Sean Spicer doing Dancing with the Stars. It's a move of desperation.

DebbieM NO FBR Lists!*Biden/Harris, Senate/House!* @MkdDebbie @RonFilipkowski Why would The Masked Singer even do that? I don't watch it. Was it supposed to be a joke? Good on them for walking out but why didn't they all walk out? @RonFilipkowski Why would The Masked Singer even do that? I don't watch it. Was it supposed to be a joke? Good on them for walking out but why didn't they all walk out?

The show was criticized for a similar act when former presidential candidate Sarah Palin appeared as a pink and purple tie-dye bear in 2020.

The premiere of Season 7 was shot in Los Angeles last week and Giuliani was reportedly the season’s first eliminee. Giuliani's exit reportedly won’t air on Fox until next month.

Season 7, whose theme is “The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly,” is slated to premiere on Fox on March 9.

About 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition on Fox where celebrities perform while concealing their identities by wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks.

Also Read Article Continues below

The winners of the first six seasons were T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, LeAnn Rimes as Sun, Nick Lachey as Piglet, and Jewel as Queen of Hearts.

Edited by Srijan Sen