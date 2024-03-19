TXT is set to become the first K-pop group in history to hold a concert at Oakland Alameda Coliseum for their ACT: PROMISE tour

TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is set to make history as the first K-pop group to perform at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 18. Their upcoming U.S. Tour, ACT: PROMISE, spanning eight cities, has fans buzzing with anticipation.

According to the official website of Oakland Arena, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, has a capacity of 63,000 people. TXT will be the first K-pop band to hold their ACT: PROMISE concert for a full-house audience of 63,000 fans.

TXT to perform at Oakland Alameda Coliseum for their ACT: PROMISE tour

On March 19, BIGHIT MUSIC released the United States Tour schedule for TXT on Weverse. The boy group is widely known for their captivating music and has gained a massive global fanbase. They have held two successful world tours, ACT: LOVE SICK (2022) and ACT: MIRAGE (2023), in various countries, including Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the United States.

The group's ACT: PROMISE concert in the United States, taking place at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on May 18, has drawn attention due to its captivating size, accommodating over 63,000 spectators.

Recently, fans received emails from the group's agency that contained information regarding some Morse codes that would eventually lead them to the tour dates and information. The codes went viral quickly, and later, the agency announced the tour dates through Weverse.

Furthermore, the group will do 11 shows spanning over eight cities in the United States. The group will also hold two shows at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York.

TXT's ACT: PROMISE tour in the United States

Tacoma, at Tacoma Dome on Tuesday, May 14.

Oakland, CA, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, May 18.

Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena, on Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22.

Houston, at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, May 26.

Atlanta, at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, May 29.

New York City, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.

Rosemont, at Allstate Arena on Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.

Washington DC, at Capital One Arena on Saturday, June 8.

How to buy the tickets?

Fans who hold the MOA membership can buy tickets through the presale, which starts on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, from 4 PM to 10 PM (local time). Following this, General Onsale will begin on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 4 PM (local time).

Additionally, TXT’s sixth mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, is set to release on April 1, 2024.