"Get your promotion hats on MOA": Fans excited as TXT introduces TOMORROW WEEK event in the light of group's upcoming 6th mini album

TXT aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to bring exciting events through the TOMORROW WEEK for their fans in South Korea and worldwide as the release date of their 6th mini album comes closer.

On March 8, BIGHIT MUSIC made an official announcement on Weverse about two events where TXT and their fans MOA will create magical moments as they travel to meet each other.

Fans from all over the world can celebrate this week through the first event, on the other hand, only fans in South Korea can participate in the second event. Watching the exciting events unfurl fans could not contain their happiness. They appreciated the promotion team of TXT for their comeback album, Minisode 3: TOMORROW. A user on X, referring to the event said, “Get your promotion hats on MOA.''

“Didn't expect something like this”: Fans surprised as TXT introduces TOMORROW WEEK event for group's upcoming 6th mini album

TXT is all set to make their comeback on April 1 with their album Minisode 3: TOMORROW. While the fans eagerly wait for its release, the group has introduced some thrilling events for the fans to enjoy.

According to the agency's description, Event 1 is as follows:

“Even on the most mundane day of your life, there are magical moments if you look back on it.”

The Even 1 will allow the fans to share their every moment with the idol group as they wait for the release of the new album, with the hashtag #TOMORROW_is_Coming.

Meanwhile, fans in South Korea can participate in the second event which promises them daily surprise gifts during the TOMORROW WEEK. Fans can collect exclusive photo printouts using the code provided on the group's official X page every midnight.

Many fans were surprised to hear about the events and took to social media to share their thoughts about it.

How to Participate in TOMORROW WEEK Event 1

The event will start from Saturday, March 9 at 12 AM to Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:59 PM (KST). Fans can upload pictures or videos while they wait for the release of the upcoming album using the hashtag #TOMORROW_is_Coming on X, Weverse, TikTok, and Instagram.

How to participate in TOMORROW WEEK Event 2

Fans in South Korea may participate in the second event following the same schedule as Event 1. Every midnight for a week, a printing code will be provided to fans through the TXT’s official X page. Fans can use the code to get a printout of the K-pop boy group members’ photos.

A link is provided on Weverse, where the printing box is installed nationwide. One print code will be assigned per photo, costing 1,000 Korean won. The printing code containing images of different members each day will expire after 24 hours of its release.

TXT’s 6th mini album Minisode 3: TOMORROW is slated to be released on April 1 at 6 PM KST.