"Man was GONE": Fans hilariously react to a drunk picture reveal of TXT's Yeonjun following his appearance at BTS SUGA's Suchwita

On Sunday, March 4, TXT Yeonjun's drunk picture, following his appearance at BTS SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita, was revealed during the latest DREAM WEEK YouTube video. The fourth-generation K-pop boy group is close to marking their fifth year in the industry and has scheduled week-long celebrations to commemorate the same.

During the latest YouTube video, the members sat around looking through a collection of their old and unveiled photos, reminiscing about several memories during their five-year journey. One of the pictures revealed Yeonjun dozing off in the back seat of the car.

The idol explained that after his appearance at BTS SUGA's Suchwita, he couldn't get out of the car when he reached home because he was too drunk.

When this picture landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but hilariously react to the same. While many knew he had a low alcohol tolerance and looked drunk by the end of the episode, fans found the situation especially funny when they saw his condition during his drive back home.

Fans can't stop talking about a drunk picture reveal of TXT's Yeonjun, following his appearance at Suchwita

On April 11, 2023, TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun appeared on BTS SUGA's drinking show, Suchwita. While fans enjoyed the episode and were delighted to see the TXT and BTS members sharing a friendly bond with each other, they couldn't help but also notice that Yeonjun was getting progressively drunk during the episode.

Towards the end of the episode, the idol could barely form full sentences, and fans found it both hilarious and adorable at the same. However, more recently, when TXT's official YouTube rolled out a video, titled Our House, in honor of their upcoming debut anniversary, fans were surprised to see a picture reveal of him after the show.

During the video, members were seen seated with snacks in their hands as they commented on several pictures that were taken throughout their careers. From debut interviews to unveiled pictures, both the members and the viewers went through a roller coaster of emotions as they reminisced about the earlier incidents. One of the pictures that was discussed saw the idol crouching in his car seat.

The idol explained that the picture was taken when he reached home after attending Suchwita, and confessed that he was too drunk to get out of the car.

"This one's got a story to be told. This was after Suchwita. That was our car, I couldn't get off."

The fellow members' reaction made the incident all the more funny, as they looked concerned for Yeonjun while also laughing at the picture. When the picture landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but laugh. They continued to discuss how the idol was completely knocked out after the show and found it hilarious how even though he reached his destination, he couldn't get to his room.

On the other hand, fans have been excited for more celebratory content in honor of TXT entering their sixth year in the music industry.