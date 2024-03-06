Decoding TXT's TOMORROW Minisode Concept Trailer: All you need to know about the group's lore behind their latest The Little Prince themed comeback

On Wednesday, March 6, TXT released the concept trailer for their upcoming album, minisode 3: TOMORROW. Fans rushed to see what the members had in store for them and immediately fell in love with the plotline and aesthetic of the trailer. Many even shared how they were left in tears and the deep dive into the group's musical lore only made them fall in love with the songs they released.

The trailer appears to be based on an age-old French novella The Little Prince written by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The story revolves around a young prince who travels to various planets in the universe, gaining wisdom through each of his visits. Similarly, the TXT members are portrayed as five little princes who have landed on Earth and are trying to make their way through the new world.

With the album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, scheduled to release on April 1, fans are thrilled to see how their lore expands and develops through the tracks they release.

All you need to know about TXT's lore behind their recently released album concept trailer for minisode 3: TOMORROW

In order to understand the events that unfold in the recent concept trailer for the album TOMORROW, a basic idea of TXT's musical lore is necessary. From their debut, the group has revolved around the concept of growth, specifically from childhood to adulthood. With an unwillingness to grow out of the innocence that one's childhood holds, members are often seen trying to seek portals of escapism.

Therefore, fans believe each of their albums and music videos represents a multiverse that they escape to in order to resist the reality of growing up and reaching adulthood. This time, the members have escaped into the universe of The Little Prince.

The concept depicts them as princes who've landed on Earth from a planet named B612, the same one that The Little Prince's protagonist comes from. The major themes involved in the concept trailer stood out to fans.

Adulthood and childhood

Expand Tweet

The Little Prince depicts the moral of nurturing the inner child that every adult has within them. A particular quote from the text reads,

"All grownups were once children, but only a few of them remember it."

This refers to how TXT aims to give importance to the inner child through these multiverses, even though they've entered adulthood in reality. Additionally, the trailer also showcases the divide between children and adults. At the beginning of the concept trailer, members are investigated by a detective who fails to believe they're from another planet.

Expand Tweet

When Beomgyu asks the detective how they are supposed to believe he's a detective, he simply shows his identity card as proof. This ties in with the narrative of The Little Prince, where adults fail to see the creativity and unique sense of thinking that children carry. Due to adults' failure to relate to children, a divide naturally falls between them.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the literal correlation to The Little Prince can also be seen through the members wearing the silver crown, which is often used by children when they're playing dress-up.

Expand Tweet

Significance of the fox

The fox becomes an important element of the concept trailer, and without a doubt, it takes us back to the story of The Little Prince. In one of the many journeys that the little prince embarks on, he meets a fox that changes his life. The fox, who desires to be tamed, shows the prince that there are things that are invisible to the eyes but only visible to the heart.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fox, in the music video, carries a similar meaning. Many fans expressed that the fox is a representation of MOAs, the TXT's fandom, who are willing to wait for members in any universe, no matter how long it takes. It also showcases that TXT members are willing to go to great lengths to meet and remember the fox.

Expand Tweet

Story of TOMORROW

Here, the fact that the fox is named Tomorrow also holds great importance. It's no secret that the idea of "Tomorrow" is intricate to TXT, given that it creates the identity of their group.

The group's identity, therefore, is to stay together with every tomorrow that comes their way. However, there's also an attached sense of fear for what tomorrow holds.

Expand Tweet

In the concept trailer, it can be seen that failure to remember and the effort to remember are portrayed as the main emotions. Even on their previous albums such as Magic Island's music video, Eternally's music video, Freefall's concept pictures, and more, the need to remember and cherish tomorrow has been repeatedly communicated.

In the recent concept trailer, they're initially faced with the fox who doesn't remember the members anymore.

Expand Tweet

However, towards the end, there's a blink of hope when the fox returns and states that it will always wait for them, no matter how long it takes. It communicates the idea that regardless of how today went, there's always a tomorrow that can be looked forward to.

Expand Tweet

As the intricate details of the TOMORROW Minisode concept are being unveiled, fans believe TXT's upcoming album aims to delve into cherishing one's childhood and nourishing one's inner child.