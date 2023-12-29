Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently announced stricter laws for immigrants entering the state illegally. However, just days after that, the Biden administration warned the Governor about the legal action it would take if the state enforced the SB4 or Senate Bill 4 laws. Under this law, authorities will be permitted to arrest, prosecute, and even deport illegal immigrants venturing into the state.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) sent over a letter to the Texas Governor on December 28, 2023, about the law, calling it “unconstitutional.” The letter also claimed that the new law was “contrary to the US commitment of ensuring the processing of non-citizens consistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

The Texas Governor had stated that they would begin enforcing the law from January 3, 2024. However, the letter from the DoJ, stated that they would "pursue all appropriate legal remedies" to make sure that Texas didn't "interfere with the functions of the federal government."

The Biden government also asked the Texas Governor to confirm that he wouldn't enforce the law at the given date. After news of the letter went viral on social media, it sparked a lot of reactions from netizens. While many claimed that the Biden government "should be sued," one person went on to call the Federal government "tyrannical."

Netizens slam the Biden government for DoJ letter on SB4 Bill (Image via @CBSNews / Twitter)

SB 4, signed by Abbott on December 18, 2023, makes it illegal for people from outside the US to enter the state by illegal means. By making it a crime, the law gives the forces the authority to arrest such individuals and take strict action.

Biden government faces backlash for threatening to sue Texas Governor if SB4 is brought into power

Governor Gregg Abbott first introduced the SB4 on December 18, 2023, after he signed it at an event in Brownsville. Following that, the state government received mixed reactions as many sided with Abbott praising him for the bold step, while others revolted.

At the time, CNN reported that since Texas housed more than 40% Latinos, the decision had sent shock waves in the community.

However, after the Biden government sent the letter to the state government about the SB4 law, netizens began slamming the former for the same. The news was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by CBS News and many people stated that the Biden government should be "counter-sued" by the state. Meanwhile, others called it an "invasion."

Netizens slam the Biden government for DoJ letter on SB4 Bill. (Image via @CBSNews /X)

The SB4 also stated that the government would utilize $1.5 billion for the construction of additional barriers along the border, and would set steel bollard barriers along the border. As social media users continue to bash the Biden administration, at the moment, the Texas Governor has not addressed the fiasco.

The Biden government has also remained tight-lipped and has not addressed the negative comments of the masses.