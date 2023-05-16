"Unbelievable this is happening": Frenchies Clearwater racist controversy sparks backlash as negative reviews intensify

A restaurant named Frenchies in Florida's Clearwater started getting negative reviews online after being accused of supporting racism. On May 13, a TikTok creator @tammy_the_black_prepper uploaded a video sharing her experience at the restaurant.

Tammy, an African-American woman, was at the restaurant along with her sister and a few other people when they were racially insulted by a man and a woman who seemed to be his wife. When Tammy protested against it, the restaurant staff asked their group to leave. She also recorded an interaction where the woman was seen mocking her and her group.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of racism and racial slurs. Readers' discretion is advised.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Clearwater Florida, who are they? Clearwater Florida, who are they? https://t.co/dWEviNzu0Q

The video was reposted on Twitter by @TizzyEnt where he highlighted the photo of both the man and the woman and asked netizens to find them. He also expressed his disappointment with Frenchies, who did not do anything to defend Tammy and her sister.

Netizens were furious to see such a glaring example of racism and humiliation so openly in public. They took to the comments section of @TizzyEnt's post to express their views on the viral clip.

Ana Braga🇧🇷🇺🇸 @TheAnaBraga 🏽 @TizzyEnt It’s unbelievable this is happening this day and age! Good job Tizzy @TizzyEnt It’s unbelievable this is happening this day and age! Good job Tizzy 👏🏽💥

"This is disgusting" - Frenchies receives backlash and negative reviews after racist video goes viral

After Tammy's video went viral on social media, the Clearwater restaurant faced severe backlash. The incident left netizens outraged as they condemned the couple for being disturbingly racist and the restaurant for entertaining such a mindset.

Tricia_Abney 🏳️‍🌈🌊post&spoutible: writer_trish @trader_trish @TizzyEnt One of the most established eateries on Clearwater Beach. Hope you rip them to shreds for the way they handled this... @TizzyEnt One of the most established eateries on Clearwater Beach. Hope you rip them to shreds for the way they handled this...

Hummingbird Essentials @hummingbirdess This is NOT ok @TizzyEnt This is disgusting! This should go viral to shame that Bar! I wish I could tell those people I am sorry.This is NOT ok @TizzyEnt This is disgusting! This should go viral to shame that Bar! I wish I could tell those people I am sorry. 😩 This is NOT ok

Tracey Lowman @traloinva70 @TizzyEnt The husband and wife seem like typical happy hour jerky bar flies. I’m happy she kept her cool and it didn’t get physical. Hope they find them and call them out. @TizzyEnt The husband and wife seem like typical happy hour jerky bar flies. I’m happy she kept her cool and it didn’t get physical. Hope they find them and call them out.

Mylinda @melinda42219886 @TizzyEnt White Supremacy is back out in the open again ppl. They are lucky they made it out of their alive. Ppl have completely embraced the Jim Crow days way’s again. Call it what it is? It’s not a few bad ppl? There are millions of them. @TizzyEnt White Supremacy is back out in the open again ppl. They are lucky they made it out of their alive. Ppl have completely embraced the Jim Crow days way’s again. Call it what it is? It’s not a few bad ppl? There are millions of them.

After the incident was made known on social media, netizens went to Frenchies' restaurant profile on Yelp and left negative reviews.

Negative reviews left by netizens. (Image via Yelp)

Negative reviews left by netizens. (Image via Yelp)

Negative reviews left by netizens. (Image via Yelp)

Negative reviews left by netizens. (Image via Yelp)

Negative reviews left by netizens. (Image via Yelp)

Tammy says this was her first time dealing with racism in person

Tammy said in her video that never in a million years had she thought that she would make a video on experiencing racism first-hand. She told viewers that she had dealt with racist comments on TikTok before but she never experienced it in person. Tammy shared she was crushed by the incident.

She had a late flight that night and after landing in Clearwater she went to the Frenchies restaurant two hours before making the video. She and her siblings ordered food and drinks and went to the beach to relax for some time. When they went back inside the restaurant a second time, a white man who was sitting next to Tammy's sister, told her she was "pretty for a Black girl."

When Tammy told the man that his comment was racist, he denied it and said it was not. The woman next to the man then started passing snide remarks to Tammy and her group.

Tammy shared that she lost her temper when the woman kept using the "n-word." When the situation came to the attention of the Frenchies' staff, they asked Tammy and her group to leave the restaurant.

Tammy then recorded the woman sitting on a barstool and mockingly giving them a flying kiss and waving them goodbye in an insulting manner. Tammy asked her viewers to find the woman and the man in the video. She also demanded accountability from both the couple and Frenchies and said that she wants the restaurant to release the video of the couple being racist towards Tammy and her family.

The restaurant blocked comments on its social media accounts in the wake of the backlash. However, it seems to be too late to stop the criticism as the establishment had already received a number of negative reviews on Yelp.

Poll : 0 votes