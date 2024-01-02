Vanderpump Villa season 1 potential release date, plot, and more on Hulu

Vanderpump Villa is a derivative of a spin-off, as it was taken from Venderpump Rules, which was made from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Vanderpump's life. Lisa has managed to make herself a brand with a series of shows running in her name like the Peacock show Vanderpump Dogs and Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, which was produced by E!.

Vanderpump Villa is a Hulu show and is to show Lisa Vanderpump's palatial French Villa, Chateau Rosabelle, following its staff, who work meticulously to meet the demands of the people who visit the villa.

According to Variety, the eagerly anticipated show whose trailer has already been released, is set to premiere in the spring of 2024 on Hulu.

More on Vanderpump Villa

Vanderpump Villa is executive produced by Lisa Vanderpump, much like most of her series, so she can pay close attention to the plot and the genuineness of the series. The show was produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and partly by the giant Entertainment 360, which guarantees its successful distribution, so the show is a definite success.

The trailer of the show features an ultra-luxurious villa in the French countryside that has every little corner of it immaculately kept. It shows the staff working with smiley faces and the ease of expertise they come with. They wear beautiful pastel lilac-colored uniforms and look loyal to their jobs. Lisa Vanderpump is heard saying,

"I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants and bars and kitchens. I know you know how to serve, but this is France, so let's talk about expectations."

Promising more drama, she goes on to say,

"You can do what you want behind-the-scenes but when you're around the guests, don't get sloppy."

Here's the trailer for the brand-new Vanderpump show:

The producers of the show put out a 'casting call' for the staff who would like to participate in the show before the shooting. Lisa Vanderpump herself picked the best staff that would serve her needs and those of the show. The people recruited were the head chef, sous chef, line cook, mixologist, fine dining server, housekeepers, event coordinators, event assistant, and estate manager.

All these people are expected to not only work for the people in the house but also be entertaining enough to keep the audience fastened to their seats. Fans who watch Vanderpump shows would know that they are nothing less than entertaining, which is the reason for the recurring shows in her name. Vanderpump Villa promises the same drama other Vanderpump shows do.

Vanderpump Villa identical to Vanderpump Rules?

In the 10 seasons of Vanderpump Rules, fans of Lisa Vanderpump rejoiced in the juggling between Lisa's professional and personal life as she ran her own restaurant and maintained its success.

The new season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is set to release on January 30, 2024, on Bravo and other streaming sites. It promises the appearance of its fan-favorite 'Scandovals'. The season is set to delve into the complexities of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's relationship, offering the audience a glimpse of their lives.