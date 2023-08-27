"VARIETY JISOO BACK ON AGAIN": Fans thrilled as the BLACKPINK member is set to return as special guest on Park Myung-soo's HalMyungSoo for new episode

BLACKPINK's Jisoo will return to Park Myung-soo's YouTube variety show HalMyungSoo on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. KST. The idol, admired for her social skills and having appeared on several talk shows before, was seen for the first time on HalMyungSoo when her solo album ME dropped earlier this year.

HalMyungSoo's episode 145 featuring SEVENTEEN's Vernon dropped on August 25, 2023. Towards the end of the video, a short glimpse of the next episode showed the FLOWER singer reappearing on the show. BLINKs were over the moon to see their fave back on the fun show hosted by comedian/TV personality Park Myung-soo.

While the show is famous for feeding and interviewing its guests, including playing various games, BLINKs, surprised by Jisoo's natural flair for talk shows during her first appearance on the show, wait to see what the new episode has in store. Meanwhile, fans on social media conveyed their excitement upon watching "VARIETY JISOO" return.

"In this house we love Park Myungsoo!!!!": BLINKs worldwide have much to say on BLACKPINK Jisoo's re-appearance on HalMyungSoo

Kim Ji-soo, or BLACKPINK's Jisoo, appeared on the web variety show for the first time in April 2023. The show is famous for presenting particularly intriguing themes for the idols and guests coming on the show.

The 28-year-old idol's first appearance on the show was a picnic-themed episode titled, “How can BLACKPINK's JISOO become a female Park Myung Soo?” She brought flower cupcakes, a nod to her album's title track. They showed off their individual YouTube achievements, and Jisoo talked about the making of ME. Amidst fun games and activities, they also had a photo-clicking competition.

In the last segment with the All Eyes On Me singer, Park Hyung-soo was sad she would not be able to return to the show anytime soon, considering her busy schedule. However, luck is on his side as the artist returns in less than five months since her last appearance on HalMyungSoo.

On the other hand, the new episode teaser shows the BLACKPINK member dancing to a bagel-related parody of FLOWER, explaining her love for bagels, and is seen happily enjoying her meal.

The BLACKPINK vocalist has prepared a bunch of content for BLINKs this year, including a special edition photobook for ME on September 18, 2023. Fans are in for a treat from the FLOWER singer.

More news on BLACKPINK

On August 25, 2023, BLACKPINK released a track called The Girls, an OST for their renowned video game - The Game.

The group made headlines lately for being the first girl group to hold a concert at the (approximately) 25,000-seater stadium, Gocheok Sky Dome, in Seoul on September 16 and 17. The year-long tour of the girls around the globe for their BORN PINK tour began on October 15, 2022. This is their second global tour, and it saw the girls perform 66 shows worldwide, divided into 11 legs.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed her relationship with actor Ahn Bo-hyun (My Name, See You in My 19th Life). They are getting to know each other, and fans show their support for the new couple.