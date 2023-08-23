“Dont mess with them”: BLINKS over the moon as BLACKPINK THE GAME drops The Girls OST

On August 23, 2023, BLACKPINK THE GAME finally unveiled the highly anticipated The Girls OST. In this release, group members Jennie and Rosé played active roles in the production process of the aforementioned OST and have been duly credited for their contributions. The Girls has been made available on the application, featuring adorable miniature character depictions of the group's members – Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa – all moving to the rhythm of the OST and delivering their vocal parts.

Following the release of The Girls, the excitement of BLINKs was palpable as they took to social media to express their enthusiasm. Many fans appreciated the lyrics of The Girls OST, which reminded fans to assertively caution others against underestimating the girls in a competitive context. The lyrics read:

"Live fast, we do it like that. And we don't lie, we're born to be mad. Better come correct or never come back. Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls."

"So cool": BLINKS can't get enough of BLACKPINK THE GAME OST The Girls

The release of The Girls OST from BLACKPINK THE GAME generated quite a buzz among fans. Fans have been praising the singers for their lyrics and agreeing that the group indeed paved the way for other groups in the industry.

"paved the way and busted left. if we left, there's nothing left. but the rest, what a mess.”

BLINKS are particularly impressed with Lisa's brilliant rap in the song. They lauded her execution and remarked that her part elevated the track, giving it a more mature sound. Furthermore, many fans revealed they watched the song over fifteen times and eagerly await its release on other official streaming platforms.

Check out the fans reactions to BLACKPINK THE GAME's The Girls OST:

As part of the release, YG Entertainment dropped a video featuring Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo reacting to their animated characters and the whole MV. These reactions made fans giggle and made them speculate whether Jennie had been playing the game and which member Jennie might have invested more in within the mentioned game.

Meanwhile, in addition to BLINKs' reactions, the group members praised the choreography of the miniature versions of BLACKPINK members in the MV. Fans are overjoyed about finally being able to listen to the song after numerous delays.

Created by TakeOne Company, BLACKPINK THE GAME is a simulation game that provides an engaging experience. Its captivating gameplay, stunning visuals, and mesmerizing music contribute to its allure.

Within the game, players can join members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa on their journey to fame, from their trainee days to their global superstardom. The game is available for download on mobile devices through Google Play (Android) or App Store(iOS).

BLACKPINK will conclude its Born Pink World Tour on September 17, 2023.

YG Entertainment has announced the digital release of The Girls OST on August 25, 2023..