Veronica Aguilar GoFundMe raises more than $12,900 as homeowner Matthew Switalski is arrested post Quartz Hill tragedy 

The Lancaster, California, community is mourning the loss of Veronica Aguilar after she was found dead inside the trunk of a car. 37-year-old Matthew Switalski has since been booked for murder. Friends and family of the schoolteacher have also taken to the internet to raise money for the former’s funeral.

On December 20, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 41400 block of 38th Street West. Firefighters were able to take down the fire at the residence and also found three vehicles parked on the property. Inside a car’s trunk, they went on to discover a woman’s body, which has now been recognized as Veronica Aguilar.

The homeowner, Matthew Switalski, a former Northrop Grumman employee was identified and booked for murder, as per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Fox 11, Switalski’s girlfriend had disappeared prior to the house catching fire. However, it has not been confirmed that Aguilar was his girlfriend. Their relationship was unclear at the time of writing this article.

According to ABC 7, neighbors heard a woman’s “blood-curdling” scream in the area around 2 am on Wednesday morning.

GoFundMe raises over $13300 as Veronica Aguilar passes away

Juan Aguilar took to GoFundMe to create a fundraiser campaign in memory of his sister. Yesterday, he created the page titled, “In loving memories of Veronica Aguilar.” He wrote in the GoFundMe:

“I am asking for help on behalf of my family and myself to help my family in this darkest of time. My little sister Veronica was taken from us on December 20 2023 her story is all over the news of her brutal death. Things will never be the same ever again. We miss her so much. She had the best spirit she always had a smile. My family is heartbroken. My sister Veronica was so smart.”

Juan went on to reveal that not only was Veronica a schoolteacher but also a UCLA graduate. He then asked donors to help his family cover the funeral expenses.

At the time of writing this article, the top donation of $1000 was made by an anonymous person. The fundraising campaign had amassed over $13,470 at the time of writing this article. Many left heartfelt messages on the GoFundMe page as well:

Tributes pour in as beloved schoolteacher passes away in brutal murder (Image via GoFundMe)

CBS News revealed that Veronica Aguilar was just 27 years old at the time of her passing. The Quartz Hill resident reportedly taught elementary school in Palmdale. Her school called her family after she did not show up to school.

Veronica Aguilar’s uncle said in an interview with KCAL News that he was certain that the former was in a relationship for the past year. However, he was unsure about who the man was.

The charges which the possible suspect is facing remained unclear at the time of writing this article.