"Very unserious behavior": Janelle Monae's Halloween costume for Heidi Klum's party sparks wild reactions online

Singer and actor Janelle Monae turned heads with her Halloween costume as she dressed up as a chameleon to attend Heidi Klum's Halloween party. She shared glimpses of her look on Instagram and was seen in a realistic blue and green costume. She thanked her makeup artists for putting the look together and captioned the post:

"One in a chameleon."

Pictures and videos of Janelle's Halloween look recently began doing the rounds online and several netizens took to platforms like Twitter to react to the same. Internet users hailed her look and believed she wore the winning Halloween costume.

One netizen shared a video of Janelle dancing in her Halloween outfit on X (formally known as Twitter) and commented on her "very unserious behavior."

"Best costume I've seen all day": Social media users hail Janelle Monae as she dressed up as a chameleon for Halloween

Internet users were quick to react to pictures of Janelle as she dressed up as a chameleon for Heidi Klum's Halloween party. They believed that her costume overshadowed Heidi's, who dressed up as a peacock. They called her an "icon" and mentioned that her costume was the "best" one they had seen so far.

They took to the comments section of the artist's Twitter post and called her costume a "game changer" as they noted the attention to detail that went into putting it together.

Other social media users reacted by saying that Janelle always manages to outdo herself. For those unaware, last year, Janelle dressed up as Fifth Element alien Diva Plavalaguna and wore a blue outfit. She used numerous prosthetics and tentacles to make her costume look more realistic.

Janelle Monae's The Age of Pleasure tour concluded in October

Recently, Janelle was in the news as her tour The Age of Pleasure came to an end in October. During the tour, the Grammy-nominated star performed several tracks and left attendees impressed with her performance.

Moreover, she became the talk of the town after the flower-decked outfit she wore to perform the track Float went viral online.

Janelle Monae is a popular singer, actor, and scriptwriter. She was born on December 1, 1985, in Kansas City and is popular for her R&B, funk, and pop songs. She has released several critically acclaimed albums, including The ArchAndroid and Dirty Computer. Some of her hit songs include I Like That, Pynk, Lipstick Lover, Electric Lady, Many Moons, Primetime, Water Slide, and more.