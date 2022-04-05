Video of elderly woman getting mugged by three NYC-natives goes viral on social media

An elderly woman was violently accosted and mugged in the lobby of her Bronx apartment building early Sunday morning by three New York City natives who followed her home.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released surveillance footage from the lobby which shows the perpetrators pulling the 76-year-old woman's hair, snatching her purse, and in the process, flinging her forcibly onto the floor.

The elderly woman suffered a hip fracture from the fall

The attack took place around 12:30 am at the elderly woman's apartment lobby near Roberts and Hobart Avenues in Pelham Bay. In the surveillance video, the gang of three muggers can be seen surrounding the woman as she enters the apartment complex.

It then cuts to the woman trying to frantically close the entrance doors on her assailants, but she is quickly overpowered. One of the assaulters, who appears to be a teenage girl, initiates a scuffle with the elderly woman in a bid to snatch her purse.

The back and forth resulted in the latter being dragged across the checkered floor as she fought to hold on. The elderly woman was able to resist for a few seconds before the attacker forcefully hurled her to the ground and fled towards the door, with the purse flung across the floor beside the woman.

The primary attacker and her accomplice were seen laughing as they exited the building. The video cuts off with the third perpetrator moving towards the elderly woman, presumably to retrieve the purse.

The police reported that the muggers successfully stole the victim's purse, which contained about $50 and her wallet, along with a debit card and insurance cards.

The victim's son told CBS New York:

"My mother's lived here for 50-52 years and the building knows her. She was lucky some neighbors were coming out right afterwards."

One of the neighbors, another elderly man, called 911 to report the woman's injury. He told CBS:

"I called 911 and they asked me the question, 'Is she alert?' and I said, 'Yes, she's not bleeding that I can see. But she can't move. I can't move her and I'm afraid to.'"

The elderly woman was then rushed to Jacobi Hospital where she was diagnosed with a fractured hip. She was reported to be in stable condition on Sunday night.

The woman's son said in a statement:

"It's the worst thing that could happen to somebody her age, you know, like breaking your hip. Nevermind everything else about being assaulted."

His mother was apparently making her way home after a night of dancing before she was accosted and robbed. Her son explained:

"She loves dancing and that's what she's been doing for years now. And it's just so unfortunate because she's just been so healthy."

The NYPD has not been successful in apprehending the perpetrators or making any arrests as of Monday. However, the investigation is still ongoing, with the NYPD offering a reward of up to $3,500 for any information that leads to an arrest.

They have also directed anyone with information on the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS to help advance the investigation.

