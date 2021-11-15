Who is Alpharad? YouTuber receives support after revealing he was robbed at gunpoint

YouTube star Alpharad revealed he was recently robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight. The content creator took to Twitter to share the incident and called the experienced “haunting” and “terrifying”.

He mentioned that the incident took place when he was out with close friends around 9:00 am in morning. He also asked fans to always acknowledge their loved ones as life is uncertain, and people can often face unexpected life-threatening circumstances:

jacob alpharad @Alpharad got robbed at gunpoint while out with some close friends at 9am in broad daylight. we are all okay now, but oh my god. it was haunting.



tell the ones you love that you love them and all that. it’s a terrifying experience thinking you’re potentially seconds away from the end. got robbed at gunpoint while out with some close friends at 9am in broad daylight. we are all okay now, but oh my god. it was haunting. tell the ones you love that you love them and all that. it’s a terrifying experience thinking you’re potentially seconds away from the end.

Following the revelation, several social media users flocked to Alpharad’s comments section to provide their support and words of comfort for the YouTuber:

Danny @Danneruuu @Alpharad Glad you're okay Jacob, sucks to hear you had to experience something like that, especially mid-day and surrounded by loved ones. Try getting some rest and take care of yourself @Alpharad Glad you're okay Jacob, sucks to hear you had to experience something like that, especially mid-day and surrounded by loved ones. Try getting some rest and take care of yourself

Carlos Fernandez @exp_carlos @Alpharad That's horrible, I'm glad you're okay but I'm speechless on what else to say @Alpharad That's horrible, I'm glad you're okay but I'm speechless on what else to say

Chaos Lord @ChaosLo79263299 @Alpharad Thank GOD your alright. I hope you and your friends can recover from all of this! @Alpharad Thank GOD your alright. I hope you and your friends can recover from all of this!

As of now, it has not been revealed if the YouTuber lost anything during the robbery. It also remains to be seen if an investigation will take place to find out more about the incident.

Everything to know about YouTuber Alpharad

Alpharad is a popular American YouTuber (Image via Instagram/alpharad)

Alpharad, aka John Jacob Rabon IV, is a popular American YouTuber and content creator. He is best known for his high-end gaming videos and detailed humorous commentary. He was born on 19 December 1995.

The 25-year-old is considered one of the best content creators for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on YouTube. He is also recognized for his content on Among Us and Rivals of Aether.

He gained immense popularity in the YouTube community by launching a string of gaming series such as How to Play 101, The “Not” Series and On For Glory. He also ventured into several fun challenges like Who is the Best?, Challenge Mode, Mario Maker Minus and Opening the DMs.

The creator has successfully amassed over 2.58 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 130K followers on Instagram. In 2019, the YouTube star teamed up with Josniffy to launch the Alpharad Plus channel featuring a new subgroup called “Plussies”.

The group focused on visiting Chili’s alongside new co-host Ellie and playing games on the Ziosk. The name of the community was changed to Alpharad Deluxe in 2020 after Josniffy and Alpharad moved to Los Angeles.

The YouTuber began his music career in April 2020 with his band Ace of Hearts. The group released their single Fool For You on 1 April 2020 and later launched their first EP, Monophobia that same year. Their second EP called Scorpion Queen was released in December 2020.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Alpharad was previously in a relationship with Fiorella Zoll. The couple tied the knot in 2018 but decided to call it quits in October this year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish