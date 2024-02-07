Video of Toby Keith singing Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue on karaoke machine in back seat of Uber resurfaces after his death at 62

Toby Keith, the popular singer-songwriter, died at the age of 62 on February 5, 2024. According to a statement posted by his family on social media, Keith, who was well-known for his chart-topping tunes and patriotic anthems, "passed peacefully" on Monday night surrounded by his loved ones.

As per reports by People, Keith revealed in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. He disclosed that he had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, and underwent surgery as well as part of his treatment.

After his death, an old video of Toby Keith using a karaoke machine in the back seat of an Uber to perform Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue resurfaced and went viral on social media. The video in question was posted by the last star on X on July 15, 2023.

Video of Toby Keith's karaoke performance resurfaces and garners attention online

Expand Tweet

The late singer took to X on July 15, 2023, and shared a video of himself singing Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue as he sat in the back of an Uber. He was seen singing into a mic as the lyrics of the track played on a screen in the car. After his performance, the Uber driver and others in the vehicle cheered for him.

"This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine," he captioned the post.

Amidst the outpouring of grief following Toby Keith's passing, the video resurfaced online and went viral. It captured the hearts of fans and several individuals reposted the clip online as they hailed the singer and mourned his loss.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Legacy of the country music icon

Toby Keith's remarkable journey in the music industry spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. Raised on a farm outside Oklahoma City, Keith's early years were marked by hard work and dedication, traits that would later define his illustrious career.

From his humble beginnings performing in local bars to headlining sold-out shows across the country, Keith's passion for music remained unwavering.

Expand Tweet

Throughout his career, his songs resonated with fans worldwide, blending themes of patriotism and love. His chart-topping tracks, including How Do You Like Me Now?! and You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This, solidified his status as a country music icon. Collaborations with fellow artists, such as his duet with Willie Nelson on Beer for My Horses, further showcased his versatility and enduring appeal.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Keith's philanthropic efforts and unwavering support for the military earned him widespread admiration.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Tricia Lucus, and their three children.