Virgin River season 6 goes into production, amidst more exciting updates from Netflix

Netflix’s popular romantic drama series Virgin River, based on the novels of the same title by Robyn Carr, proved to be one of the best renditions of a literary work seen in recent times. Released in December 2019, the series has, to date, spanned a total of 5 seasons, which has led to the creation of a humungous global viewer base.

Season 5 of Virgin River was released recently in September 2023 and came to an end the following month. Despite fans consistently requesting updates about the 6th season, Netflix did not provide any official announcements following the release of season 5. That changed earlier this month, as updates about season 6 production first occurred.

Initially expected to start in July 2023, the Hollywood strikes led to multiple delays, which led to the suspension of production for the time being. Now, it has been confirmed that season 6 has officially entered production and is scheduled to commence filming.

Virgin River season 6 goes into production

Earlier in September 2023, Netflix officially announced the writers who will be responsible for the scripting of season 6. The following writers are known to have worked on season 6:

Patrick Sean Smith

Erin Cardillo

Richard Keith

Tesia Joy Walker

Mary Page Keller

Thomas Ian Griffith

Jackson Aaron Sinder

Ildiko Susany

Becky Hartman Edwards

Hence, while the scripting was done, production underwent further delays due to Hollywood strikers. Filming was set to begin around November 2023. However, Martin Henderson confirmed via an Instagram video that that did not prove possible:

“There will be more, we will be going back to resume or to start season six sometime in the New Year, probably February, something like that. So there will be more.”

Fans eagerly awaited announcements concerning filming. The general expectation was for announcements to come around the New Year, but they did not materialize. Subsequently, Netflix attempted to commence production around February 2, 2024.

After even that did not pan out, the streaming platform has now confirmed that season 6 of Virgin River has entered production as of February 21. It is expected to continue until May 30, after which post-production processes will commence. Hence, while fans will be delighted that updates are finally forthcoming, there is still a considerable wait for the actual release of the upcoming Virgin River iteration.

Regardless, the announcement of a release date can also be expected in the coming months, although much might depend on how comfortable the filming processes are. Post-season 5, which was released in September, two Holiday Special season 5 episodes were also released in November 2023.

That led to some plot development, as fans discovered that Mel’s father, Everett Reid, who was introduced in Season 5, will also be a major character moving forward. Various sources also promise at least two weddings concerning season 6 of Virgin River, with the likes of Mel and Jack, also expected to tie the knot, finally.

Hence, there are many things to look forward to as fans continue to await further updates concerning Virgin River season 6. Recent news suggests that the latest iteration will only be released in late 2024 and might even stumble towards early 2025.

Regardless, with updates finally seeming to flow and season 6 also entering production, the future seems bright for the hit Netflix series.