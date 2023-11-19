How many seasons of the Virgin River are there? Explained

The popular drama series Virgin River, which appeared on TV screens for the first time in December 2019, has quickly become one of the most loved drama shows. The series comprises five seasons that dig down on the life complexities within a small town. Virgin River is the name of the television show set in the beautiful surroundings of the Northern California region.

The nurse practitioner moves to the town to begin a brand new chapter in her life. This series links strings of love, personal development, and difficulties of adaptation to the new life together. The show has been renewed for its sixth season, proving that it has a great hold on its viewers.

Based on the novels of Robyn Carr, Virgin River presents the authentic spirit and dynamics of a small town and continues to enchant viewers with the emotional element of its storytelling and the beauty of its landscape.

What happens in Virgin River season 5?

The story becomes deeper in Virgin River season 5, illustrated with drama, romance, and individual struggles. At the start of the season, Preacher and Paige must deal with the consequences of their confrontation with Vince, which culminate in an arrest for Vince. Preacher gets his heart broken after Paige can't leave her past behind and decides to leave Virgin River. In the meantime, Mel and Jack are trying to come to terms with Charmaine’s lie regarding the paternity of her twins.

Jack deals with his emotions, and Mel leaves work at Doc’s to concentrate on her pregnancy. As Mel and Jack prepare for parenthood, their relationship is waxed. Charmaine apologizes for what she did, and Jack and Mel, forgive her, thus the climax and resolution. But Mel miscarries, and this negatively impacts her will to have children. In the later stages, she comes to terms with the issue of surrogacy.

Brady, involved in Melissa’s illicit drug business, acts as a confidential informant for Mike to get back at Melissa. Brie, who has her past trauma as well as a court battle with her ex-boyfriend to deal with, is affected by his involvement. Brie finally disassociates herself from Brady, and they break up as she manages to get closer to Mike.

The town has a disaster of wildfire that brings the community together to solve it. In this regard, Hope becomes the leader of the emergency, thus reclaiming her mayoral position. The fire also unites other characters, including Jack and Brady, who fend off the community.

Doc encounters Rose, his first lover and Denny’s grandma, bringing to light past secrets and exposing him to have fathered a son he never suspected to have. However, despite the surprise, Doc remains friendly to Rose because of Denny. Lizzie and Denny Continue Maieusiotic Kids despite Denny suffering from Huntington's Disease. Lizzie irrevocably stays in Virgin River, serving as the chief of staff to the mayor.

The season concludes with several significant developments: As a result, Brady assists in revealing Melissa’s drug operation, and she is arrested; however, this does not come easily, as Mike is shot while protecting Brady from an attack. Mel and Jack discuss plans for building their future on Tara and Ava’s land. The shocker comes in when firefighters discover a body in the woods suspected to be that of Wes’, putting Preacher in the spotlight.

When is Virgin River season 6 coming out?

Virgin River season 6 is expected to be out before late 2024 or early 2025. Netflix confirmed the renewal of the show on 17th May 2023, meaning that it will be on a season-per-year basis again. Therefore, the sixth season will most likely hit the airways in Fall 2024.

Nonetheless, there are factors that may cause delayed release, including Netflix’s schedule, reshooting, and post-production. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes further impact the show’s production, which could have a bearing on the release schedules.

This, in turn, means that season 6 might be available on Netflix by 2025. Although the renewal was announced much in advance prior to the season 5 premieer, the particular release date for season 6 has never been disclosed.

What can we expect from Virgin River season 6?

As for the plot of Virgin River season 6, there is no official information about it yet. However, fans of the series could expect some storylines in terms of season 5 and, based on source material, consisted of more than twenty books. Mel and Jack would be one of the major storylines, especially given their past with miscarriage in season 5.

They may decide to adopt or live alone with Mel and Jack after purchasing the land that was once Lilly’s farm. The theme of sterility and the unexpectedness of life’s challenges make this plotline befittingly poignant. At the end of season 5, it was revealed that Lizzie could easily become pregnant, so this new development could affect her relationship with Denny and his plans in the near future and probably become some form of drama or even tension in season 6.

This development comes at an awkward time for the couple, which makes it interesting to follow how it will affect them in the upcoming season. The show could also delve more into Vernon “Doc” Mullin’s story, who volunteered to be part of a clinical trial for his macular degeneration.

The effectiveness with which the treatment works and how it generally improves his health can result in an explosive season 6. Jack tells him that they could use the farm for their wedding in the sixth season. It would offer a massive theme for the season around this romantic element.

To add to the storyline, more relationships could be developed such as between Brie and Mike or Cameron and Muriel. The ongoing saga of drug cartels and the dead body that was discovered in the fire debris – likely Paige’s abusive ex, Wes, will have serious implications for Virgin River residents, particularly Preacher.

Virgin River season 6 is expected to be released by 2025 on the streaming platform Netflix.