Who is the biological father of Mel's baby in Virgin River season 5? Explained

With season 5 part one ending and as we all eagerly await the release of Virgin River season 5 part 2, one question has been on everyone's mind: "Who is the biological father of Mel's baby in Virgin River Season 5?" Well, we've got the answers. At the end of season 4, Jack (Martin Henderson) proposes to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who is now pregnant.

At that time, many fans wondered whether the baby's father was Jack or Mark. You might be wondering how it could be Mark's child since he is deceased. To jog your memory, Mel underwent in vitro fertilization, where she used her late husband's DNA to fertilize her egg. However, the paternity test reveals that Jack is indeed the father of Mel's child.

Jack and Mel's stillborn child: Mel suffers her fourth miscarriage in Virgin River season 5

Mel had already experienced a miscarriage. She decided to take a break, but her career enthusiasm led her to return to the clinic unexpectedly, now pregnant again. This time, she was well aware of the high-risk nature of her pregnancy. As a fire raged through Virgin City, Mel and Cameron received an emergency call about a pregnant woman in need of immediate delivery.

Unfortunately, the roads were blocked due to the fire, making it impossible to reach the hospital. So, Mel, Cameron, and a firefighter decided to reach the woman and deliver the baby via FaceTime call. During the process, Mel began to bleed and, upon a quick ultrasound scan, discovered that the child had no heartbeat. Heartbroken, she returned to Virgin River, marking her fourth miscarriage.

She didn't immediately share the news of her miscarriage with Jack, but later that day, she confided in him. Jack, in turn, convinced her that they could still have a family together. However, now it remains just a dream. Speaking about filming the miscarriage storyline, Alexandra Breckenridge, the lead actress, told Tudum:

"I felt it was an important story to tell. Not everyone gets their miracle baby. So, after speaking with a friend of mine who had dealt with fertility issues, it seemed crucial to address it honestly in a way that would resonate with women who have experienced such struggles. It was very emotionally challenging for me, though. There were a lot of tears shed. It's a truly heart-wrenching storyline, but in the end, I believe Mel emerges from it in a better place."

Expect a family in Virgin River season 5 and season 6

We can anticipate a happy ending for Mel and Jack in the upcoming Virgin River season 5 part 2 and season 6. The writer, Robyn Carr, also expressed the same desire for a happy conclusion for the couple in the forthcoming Virgin River season 5 episodes:

"Well, of course, I would like Mel and Jack to get married and find happiness together. That's typically the ultimate goal of all romances, and you have to believe in it, which I certainly do."

Alexandra Breckenridge also shared with Tudum about the bond they share as a couple:

"Undoubtedly, it's affected Mel much more profoundly in some ways than Jack, but I think they will navigate through it together as a couple. It truly highlights the strength of their bond in the face of this devastating experience."

Virgin River season 5 is streaming on Netflix.