VIXX’s Ravi’s chats with the illegal broker revealed after he admitted to military-related corruption

On Tuesday, April 4, Korean media outlet Daum revealed the detailed chats between VIXX’s Ravi and the illegal broker, identified as "Mr. Gu," who helped the singer fake medical records to evade active military duty.

In Korea, every able-bodied man aged between 18 to 30 is required to enlist in the military for 18 months. Exemptions from active-military service are given only under special circumstances like medical illness or having earned a certain honor for their country.

In January this year, the broker revealed that he had helped a famous idol-rapper evade the military by faking his medical records. Based on the hints, it was suspected to be VIXX’s Ravi, who eventually admitted guilty of military-related corruption, but the court dismissed his arrest warrant.

Now, Korean media outlet Daum has revealed the secret conversations between VIXX’s Ravi and the illegal broker and how they planned his fake medical documents, which helped him dodge active military duty.

VIXX’s Ravi faked having epilepsy under the illegal broker’s detailed guidance in newly revealed information

According to the report by Daum, VIXX’s Ravi reportedly conspired with the co-CEO of his agency Mr. A. In February 2021, they contacted the illegal broker, who goes by the name Mr. Gu, to help the rapper evade his mandatory military duty or receive a lesser military grade.

The broker suggested VIXX’s Ravi fake epilepsy to prevent active military duty. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder where nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, leading to loss of consciousness and seizures.

The co-CEO paid Mr. Gu $38,300 or ₩50.0 million on the rapper’s behalf. VIXX’s Ravi faked having epilepsy under the illegal broker’s detailed guidance. According to the plan, the VooDoo Doll singer pretended to faint and reported it to 119. He then rejected treatment at the emergency unit at the hospital and requested neurological outpatient treatment.

Evil Yuna | Vengeful Era @wnshkagenda Some updates on the case:

Today the media released more details of the indictment.



According to prosecutors, the co CEO of GROOVL1N (who was indicted in relation to Nafla’s case) met w/ Gu last 02/21 seeking to postpone (라비) RAVI’s service and exempt Nafla Some updates on the case: Today the media released more details of the indictment. According to prosecutors, the co CEO of GROOVL1N (who was indicted in relation to Nafla’s case) met w/ Gu last 02/21 seeking to postpone (라비) RAVI’s service and exempt Nafla

Following the plan, the Shangri-La crooner visited the doctor again the next day and explained his made-up symptoms by requesting an EEG or electroencephalogram test.

In April 2021, he visited the hospital for results. As expected, his doctor declared him free of any epilepsy symptoms and revealed that he did not need any medical treatment. However, VIXX’s Ravi pleaded with the doctor and strongly requested preventative treatment on the claim that:

“If symptoms occurred again, he would be severely stressed, and it would be the end of his music career.”

TMIKpop @tmikpop Ravi, Nafla, and 6 others will be tried together for attempting to evade military service. Among these are the broker that Ravi reached out to and a co-rep of Groovlin, the label which Ravi heads. The first hearing is 11 Apr. Ravi, Nafla, and 6 others will be tried together for attempting to evade military service. Among these are the broker that Ravi reached out to and a co-rep of Groovlin, the label which Ravi heads. The first hearing is 11 Apr.

The plan worked, and the Chained-Up rapper was given treatment and medicine until June 2021. He also received a medical certificate related to epilepsy. He was soon cleared of active soldier duty and enlisted as a public service worker.

To celebrate the success of their plan, Mr. Gu sent a text to co-CEO of VIXX’s Ravi’s agency stating:

“Good, he’s been exempted from the military.”

The information has been picked from lawsuit files of the ongoing case; hence, the chats are not made available in the public domain.

vero☁️ military wife era @babiewonsik The worst about this is that Ravi's medical records are being made public... like we predicted it was gonna happen 🙃 because obviously no one would believe him anyway... and still no one believes him... The worst about this is that Ravi's medical records are being made public... like we predicted it was gonna happen 🙃 because obviously no one would believe him anyway... and still no one believes him...

VIXX’s Ravi admitted to charges related to military-related corruption

On March 6, VIXX member Ravi admitted to charges related to military-related corruption and confessed that he had used the illegal broker’s services to evade active-soldier duty.

However, the arrest warrant, which was requested by the Seoul Southern District Court’s special investigation team for evasion of military service, was dismissed by Chief Judge Kim Ji-sook of the Seoul Southern District Court.

Chief Judge Kim Ji-sook examined the validity of his arrest warrant and crime as “unnecessary.” The judge said:

“While these charges are serious, it is standard to conduct investigations of suspects without detention. In light of the objective evidence collected thus far, [the suspect] has admitted to the charges. His residence and career are stable, and when considering various factors, such as social ties, it’s hard to say there’s a need to arrest the suspect at this stage.”

In addition to the Block Party rapper, over 100 individuals are currently being investigated for military-related corruption, including members of popular culture, performing arts, and professional arts.

At the time of writing the article, VIXX member Ravi and his agency Groovl1n have not issued any statements on this matter.

