Vlog Squad's Jonah surprises dad with new kebab restaurant in Hollywood, but fans ask, "Where is David?"

Nick Antonyan, better known as Jonah from David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, surprised fans on TikTok when he announced he had opened a kebab restaurant called Jonah's Kabob in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. However, most fans were more curious about the whereabouts of David Dobrik.

Jonah had been a part of the Vlog Squad for many years, being the butt of many jokes in their videos. From jumping a motorcycle over a pool to taking part in numerous pranks, Jonah has provided a lot of entertainment for David Dobrik's vlogs.

Nick Antonyan got the name 'Jonah' after David said he looked like the actor Jonah Hill. Although many Vlog Squad fans were happy to see Jonah using his money wisely, most fans wanted to see David or hear about his current status.

Also read: "I can't get fired, I'm a partner lol" Mike Majlak denies being fired from Impaulsive by Logan Paul over their "tiff"

Jonah's surprise for his dad

Jonah informed his fans that the kebab restaurant was for his father. Although known for being a family man in David's vlogs, Jonah rarely mentioned his father. Nick took to Instagram to talk about how he adored his father, and how he wanted to give back to him. He commented:

Jonah's sweet message about his father (Image via YouTube)

Also read: "I am being blackmailed" James Charles returns to Twitter after hiatus to speak about the lawsuit against him

Fans of Vlog Squad react to Jonah's announcement

Fans of the Vlog Squad took to Twitter to comment on the news, with mixed reactions from fans. Even Jeff Wittek, a former Vlog Squad member, who claimed he "did not see eye to eye" with Jonah congratulated his family. Jeff said:

"You may have betrayed me and we may not see eye to eye at the moment but I will always love and support your family".

Other comments from fans were mostly curious about David Dobrik, as some noticed his face was painted all over the restaurant. Meanwhile, many were responding to Jeff's message to Jonah about his alleged betrayal. The comments wrote:

You can also hear David Dobrik in the video — Kayla (@idkwhatsgoinon8) May 14, 2021

This reminds me whatever happened to David’s pizza place he was going to open? I remember him talking about it on the podcast before they moved into that new set. I remember him saying that Ilya was supposed to be apart of it too. He was goin to name it Dobrik’s pizza or somethin — tyty (@tywilkerson23) May 14, 2021

Am I the only one noticing David’s face painted all over his shop ehh @defnoodles pic.twitter.com/IJXB4x0vIW — Haley (@haleyeill) May 15, 2021

Haha wow @jeffwittek . So harsh words for Nick.. who got constantly bullied by you guys…. But nothing but sweet nothings for your lovey David huh? Wow the shamelessness of it all. Well at least your true intentions and character always shines trough 👍 we see you👀 — Mavisko87 (@mavisko87) May 14, 2021

Jeff is so messy with his “you may have betrayed me” like what was the reason 😂 — | ☭ the socialist 2.0 | (@NotHerAgainDamn) May 14, 2021

A simple "congratulations " would of sufficed. — Nancy Blue (@NancyBlue_) May 15, 2021

Jeff should focus on David — I'll pay the postage in sin (@Hearye2) May 14, 2021

I wish I could hug Jeff.. We have a similar approach to problems and betrayals so I do understand him, its sad and also he is super hot:/ — lumi (@pg11pg) May 14, 2021

Is he joking — BGurly (@baddiedualipa) May 14, 2021

Jonah has yet to respond to any comments. His family's restaurant opens on May 15th, 2021, and is located in North Hollywood, California.

Also read: "OMG we did not expect this": Valkyrae's collaboration with Bella Poarch for new music video sends Twitter into a frenzy