Vlog Squad's Jonah surprises dad with new kebab restaurant in Hollywood, but fans ask, "Where is David?"

Nick Antonyan, better known as Jonah from David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, surprised fans on TikTok when he announced he had opened a kebab restaurant called Jonah's Kabob in North Hollywood, Los Angeles. However, most fans were more curious about the whereabouts of David Dobrik.
Jonah had been a part of the Vlog Squad for many years, being the butt of many jokes in their videos. From jumping a motorcycle over a pool to taking part in numerous pranks, Jonah has provided a lot of entertainment for David Dobrik's vlogs.
Nick Antonyan got the name 'Jonah' after David said he looked like the actor Jonah Hill. Although many Vlog Squad fans were happy to see Jonah using his money wisely, most fans wanted to see David or hear about his current status.
Jonah's surprise for his dad
Jonah informed his fans that the kebab restaurant was for his father. Although known for being a family man in David's vlogs, Jonah rarely mentioned his father. Nick took to Instagram to talk about how he adored his father, and how he wanted to give back to him. He commented:
Fans of Vlog Squad react to Jonah's announcement
Fans of the Vlog Squad took to Twitter to comment on the news, with mixed reactions from fans. Even Jeff Wittek, a former Vlog Squad member, who claimed he "did not see eye to eye" with Jonah congratulated his family. Jeff said:
"You may have betrayed me and we may not see eye to eye at the moment but I will always love and support your family".
Other comments from fans were mostly curious about David Dobrik, as some noticed his face was painted all over the restaurant. Meanwhile, many were responding to Jeff's message to Jonah about his alleged betrayal. The comments wrote:
Jonah has yet to respond to any comments. His family's restaurant opens on May 15th, 2021, and is located in North Hollywood, California.
