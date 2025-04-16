Waffle House releases new Seasonal Strawberry Shortcake Waffle: All you need to know

Waffle House has released a new waffle - Strawberry Shortcake Waffle. This is the brand's first new waffle launch in over 10 years, even though it’s seasonal.

Ad

Waffle House was founded by Joe Rogers and Tom Forkner in 1955. It serves over 2000 locations in the United States. Fans love its sandwiches and other breakfast options, along with its waffles.

However, unlike many fast-food or casual dining chains, WaHo doesn't make regular changes to its menu. However, it is bringing a new waffle this summer.

More about Waffle House's Strawberry Shortcake Waffle

Ad

This isn't the first strawberry waffle featured in Waffle House's menu. The dining chain had these previously, but they were removed in 2016, along with the blueberry waffles. While the blueberry ones returned in 2020 during the chain's 65th anniversary, the strawberry waffles returned last spring.

Due to its success last year, the restaurant is now bringing back the strawberry flavor with a new twist. On April 15, it announced the launch of the Strawberry Shortcake Waffle. Just like before, it features a golden brown, fluffy, and crispy waffle with strawberry-flavored gems. The Strawberry Shortcake waffle, though, also features the Shortcake crunch and a dollop of whipped cream.

Ad

The Seasonal Strawberry Shortcake Waffle is now available at all outlets nationwide for a limited time only. This joins the Classic Waffle, Chocolate Waffle, Pecan Waffle, and Peanut Butter Chip Waffle on the lineup.

Also Read: How to get free kids meals at Huddle House during Easter weekend? Offer explored

Waffle House recently introduced late-night delivery with Olo

The restaurant chain recently announced its collaboration with Olo for late-night delivery at select locations in the United States. Customers will be able to order their favorite items from WaHo's menu from 9 pm to 7 am.

Ad

Olo is a B2B SaaS company that dabbles in online ordering, delivery, and more. It allows restaurants to connect directly to delivery vendors instead of going through third parties, making it more cost-effective.

The chain's Executive Vice President, Patrick Mashburn, said about the new collaboration:

“We are excited to offer our customers another ordering channel, with delivery, to enjoy Waffle House at night. We are going to bring the same commitment of providing great food and hospitality to delivery, ensuring guests can enjoy their Waffle House favorites wherever they are.”

Ad

The delivery service is available at 500 locations for now, but it is being expanded to reach every location.

Meanwhile, the waffle chain and Olo have already been working together since 2023 for online ordering and payment of pick-up orders. They have now joined hands for late-night delivery.

Waffle House's egg surcharge continues

In February 2025, the chain announced a surcharge of $0.50 on its egg items. This is due to the shortage of eggs in the United States. Since last year, there has been a widespread infection of bird flu, leading to millions of egg-laying birds either dying or falling sick.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hence, many chains introduced limits or surcharges on their egg items, and WaHo is one of them. The surcharge still applies at most of its outlets in the United States.

Also Read: Is Costco limiting its egg sales along with Trader Joe's and Target? Everything we know so far

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More