Waffle House releases new Seasonal Strawberry Shortcake Waffle: All you need to know

Waffle House has released a new waffle - Strawberry Shortcake Waffle. This is the brand's first new waffle launch in over 10 years, even though it’s seasonal.
Waffle House was founded by Joe Rogers and Tom Forkner in 1955. It serves over 2000 locations in the United States. Fans love its sandwiches and other breakfast options, along with its waffles.
However, unlike many fast-food or casual dining chains, WaHo doesn't make regular changes to its menu. However, it is bringing a new waffle this summer.
More about Waffle House's Strawberry Shortcake Waffle
This isn't the first strawberry waffle featured in Waffle House's menu. The dining chain had these previously, but they were removed in 2016, along with the blueberry waffles. While the blueberry ones returned in 2020 during the chain's 65th anniversary, the strawberry waffles returned last spring.
Due to its success last year, the restaurant is now bringing back the strawberry flavor with a new twist. On April 15, it announced the launch of the Strawberry Shortcake Waffle. Just like before, it features a golden brown, fluffy, and crispy waffle with strawberry-flavored gems. The Strawberry Shortcake waffle, though, also features the Shortcake crunch and a dollop of whipped cream.
The Seasonal Strawberry Shortcake Waffle is now available at all outlets nationwide for a limited time only. This joins the Classic Waffle, Chocolate Waffle, Pecan Waffle, and Peanut Butter Chip Waffle on the lineup.
Also Read: How to get free kids meals at Huddle House during Easter weekend? Offer explored
Waffle House recently introduced late-night delivery with Olo
The restaurant chain recently announced its collaboration with Olo for late-night delivery at select locations in the United States. Customers will be able to order their favorite items from WaHo's menu from 9 pm to 7 am.
Olo is a B2B SaaS company that dabbles in online ordering, delivery, and more. It allows restaurants to connect directly to delivery vendors instead of going through third parties, making it more cost-effective.
The chain's Executive Vice President, Patrick Mashburn, said about the new collaboration:
“We are excited to offer our customers another ordering channel, with delivery, to enjoy Waffle House at night. We are going to bring the same commitment of providing great food and hospitality to delivery, ensuring guests can enjoy their Waffle House favorites wherever they are.”
The delivery service is available at 500 locations for now, but it is being expanded to reach every location.
Meanwhile, the waffle chain and Olo have already been working together since 2023 for online ordering and payment of pick-up orders. They have now joined hands for late-night delivery.
Waffle House's egg surcharge continues
In February 2025, the chain announced a surcharge of $0.50 on its egg items. This is due to the shortage of eggs in the United States. Since last year, there has been a widespread infection of bird flu, leading to millions of egg-laying birds either dying or falling sick.
Hence, many chains introduced limits or surcharges on their egg items, and WaHo is one of them. The surcharge still applies at most of its outlets in the United States.
Also Read: Is Costco limiting its egg sales along with Trader Joe's and Target? Everything we know so far