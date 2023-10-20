“Wait for 2 more yrs for new music”: Discussion for a potential BLACKPINK hiatus rife among fans following the conclusion of BPM

On October 20, 2023, BLINKs began discussing the potential hiatus of the K-pop group BLACKPINK following the conclusion of their YouTube show, B.P.M. Last Roll: BORN PINK MEMORIES. Fans were emotional and unable to bid farewell to their favorite reality show featuring the group members.

BORN PINK MEMORIES commenced in 2022, taking fans on a journey to explore how the group members, including Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, contributed to the production process of their latest album, BORN PINK, and its promotional activities.

B.P.M. comprised a total of thirty-three episodes, each with a duration of ten to thirty minutes. Now that their only show providing a glimpse of their activities with YG Entertainment has ended, fans are anticipating another extended hiatus for the group. They expect BLACKPINK to disappear for one or two years and not release new music or albums.

BLINKs have decided to remain loyal to BLACKPINK despite their expected hiatus

The last episode of BLACKPINK MEMORIES ROLL began with the grandeur of the Born Pink World Tour. It provided a glimpse of Lisa's practice for her performance, along with her interactions with fans through a camera recording her. She mentioned that practice wasn't difficult, but she had to work hard.

The video of Lisa was followed by Rosé and Jisoo's humorous conversations and the members practicing together. The video also included behind-the-scenes moments where the backup dancers who performed with the group in the concerts praised the members and were thankful for the opportunity to dance with the world's biggest girl group.

B.P.M. further showcased Born Pink Seoul Day 1 and 2, held at Gocheok Sky Dome, where the members sent the city of Seoul into a frenzy, leaving fans swooning. The episode also provided a final behind-the-scenes look as the members concluded a year-long Born Pink tour.

In the end, the members expressed gratitude to their fans, shared purple hearts, and cherished the beautiful memories. Fans who watched the last episode of their reality show were emotional but had to bid adieu to the Born Pink era with tears.

Check out how fans are reacting to the last episode of BORN PINK MEMORIES and how they are preparing for the expected upcoming hiatus of the BLACKPINK.

It's a known fact that the BLACKPINK members are currently in a dispute with their current agency, YG Entertainment, over the renewal of their exclusive contract. The agency has not provided an official statement yet, and fans are eager yet nervous as they wait for the announcement. There are rumors they may soon start their own agency, but no conclusive evidence has been found, and none of the members have released any statements regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, fans are preparing themselves for the potential hiatus of the group, as they have worked hard for a year. The group had gone on tour to several countries for their Born Pink World Tour to promote their album Born Pink.

They anticipate not hearing from the BLACKPINK members for at least one or two years, as this is how they have observed YG Entertainment's plans for them to go silent after releasing one or two albums. Additionally, fans eagerly expect Jennie to release her solo album and await other members' plans.

As the last B.P.M. is rolled out, BLINKs are eagerly waiting for the announcement from YG Entertainment regarding BLACKPINK's contract renewal.