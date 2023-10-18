"Always on top": Fans exhilarated as BLACKPINK ties with One Direction as the only groups to top SNEP chart as a group and as soloists

On October 18, 2023, the globally acclaimed girl group BLACKPINK added a new chapter to their career, securing their place in the history books by achieving a remarkable feat. They tied with one of the most legendary groups of all time, One Direction, in an achievement that underscored their global influence and chart-topping prowess.

The significance of this achievement cannot be understated, as BLACKPINK's name now stands alongside One Direction in a monumental milestone. The girl group became the only act since One Direction to conquer the top ranks of SNEP, the prestigious French Music chart, both as a group and as soloists.

One Direction, the beloved English boy band, disbanded several years ago, yet their members have continued to shine brightly as solo artists. Their enduring popularity as individuals became a testament to their lasting impact on the music industry.

BLACKPINK ties with the iconic One Direction group, making history

SNEP, an acronym for "Syndicat national de l'édition phonographique," is the official French music chart, meticulously tracking and publishing rankings of songs and albums. These charts are pivotal in gauging the success of music releases in the French music market, serving as a yardstick for industry professionals and music enthusiasts.

BLACKPINK's domination on SNEP's charts is a testament to their global influence. The girl group has showcased their chart-topping prowess across multiple platforms for an entire year, consistently reaffirming their status as international music icons.

In the world of music, topping the French charts is a privilege not granted to all. The K-pop group has not only carved their name in music history but has also managed to tie with the iconic One Direction, demonstrating their extraordinary success and impact in the music industry.

One Direction, who once reigned supreme on the French charts, has transitioned into successful solo careers since their disbandment in 2015. Yet, the top spot on SNEP's charts as both a group and solo artists remained a record unbroken for many years until BLACKPINK's groundbreaking achievement.

Remarkably, the girl group's accomplishment is not tied to any official disbandment or hiatus, as they continue to be an active and influential group. All four members reaching the number one spot is an extraordinary feat, further cementing their status as global music icons.

This achievement is only one facet of the quartet's remarkable career. In addition to this milestone, they have also left One Direction behind in another category: having the highest-grossing tour by pop vocal groups of all time.

Below are some reactions from proud BLINKs, BLACKPINK's fandom.

BLACKPINK's accolades include Melon Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, MTV Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeart Radio Awards, YouTube Awards, and many more. On the other hand, One Direction boasts a collection of awards, including Brit Awards, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, World Music Awards, and several others.

As the members of both groups continue to make their mark on the world stage, their impressive list of accomplishments further solidifies their status as two of the most iconic acts in the history of contemporary music.