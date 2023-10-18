BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi “You & Me” official merch: Where to buy, prices, and all you need to know

On October 17, BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi You & Me official merchandise just dropped with the most-awaited product details. The official announcement was shared by the artist's agency, YG Entertainment, on the social platform X. On October 6, JENNIE × Naoko Takeuchi You & Me collab merchandise drop notice was confirmed by YG Entertainment.

Naoko Takeuchi is a Japanese manga artist. She is renowned as the author of the popular manga series Sailor Moon. The manga artist has numerous accolades and awards under her name, such as the 1993 Kodansha Manga Award for Sailor Moon.

As soon as the fans saw the announcement on the agency's X account, curiosity led them to anticipate the prices, merchandise items, and unique designs, among other details that they expected. On October 17, BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi You & Me collab merchandise was made available for fans and revealed information about various products, including cushions, clothing, and phone cases, with the magnificent artwork by Naoko Takeuchi.

Fans can pre-order BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi merchandise on the Weverse Shop and YG SELECT (CN) website. The price ranges depend on the item and the website fans purchase it from.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi “You & Me” official merch: Prices, products, dates, and everything you need to know

The soloist's latest track, You & Me, has been a massive hit during her performances of the song on the BORN PINK tour. The merchandise's arrival led fans to head to the merchandise website with high demand, as it was disclosed that the cover for this special release was a collaboration with the famous Sailor Moon creator, Naoko Takeuchi.

On the YG SELECT website, fans can currently pre-order You & Me BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi collab merchandise, including a T-shirt at $54.40, a sweatshirt at $89.60, an art poster plus sticker at $14.40, a cushion cover at $31.20, a phone case clear at $52, and a phone case black at $52.

The YG SELECT pre-order dates are from October 17, 2023, to November 19, 2023. The shipping starts on November 20, 2023.

On the Weverse Shop website, the rapper's You & Me exclusive collab merch includes pre-ordering for a T-shirt at $63.17, a sweatshirt at $104.04, an art poster plus sticker at $16.72, a cushion cover at $36.23, a phone case clear at $60.38, and a phone case black at $60.38.

For BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi merch pre-order on Weverse Shop, the scheduled shipping will be from November 19 to November 26, 2023. According to the merchandise website, the scheduled delivery date is subject to product and logistics issues and can also face delays. If there is a change in schedule, customers will be informed individually. The purchase notice also says that fans can buy up to five for each option.

For fans additional information, the Weverse Shop is the e-commerce intermediary of BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi merchandise and not the direct e-commerce seller. Therefore, Weverse Shop doesn't bear any responsibility for transaction information or the transaction of the merchandise. The company handles the shipping management and shipping responsibility of tangible products.

BLACKPINK's Jennie You & Me peaked at No. 7 on Billboard Global 200 chart

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's JennieYou & Me has garnered critical applause. The track peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and took the top position on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, according to the U.S. Billboard. It also adds to BLACKPINK's achievement as the first group to have each member's solo song take positions in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Naoko Takeuchi collaboration has been another significant achievement that has added to Jennie's latest single achievements. While, there were also mixed reactions on social media about the quality of the designed products, Jennie's merchandise continues to be a buzzworthy topic for fans.

Fans can find more information on BLACKPINK’s Jennie× Naoko Takeuchi merch You & Me official merchandise on the websites of Weverse Shop and YG SELECT (CN) and grab their favorite merch before they sell out.

