"Wait, how tall is David?": Internet baffled as Picture of Prince William dwarfing over David Beckham emerge online

Prince William made a notable appearance at the 77th British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTAs), held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024. He stood out in a blue velvet blazer with suit trousers and a bowtie. Throughout the event, the Prince of Wales engaged in conversations with various celebrities, including Cate Blanchett, who was seated next to him.

However, it was a particular photograph that immediately caught the internet's attention was Prince William with English football star David Beckham. In the image, the Prince appears notably taller than Beckham as they shake hands and engage in conversation. This sparked confusion among netizens, prompting many to ponder Beckham's height. One X user, reacting to the surfaced image, wrote,

"Wait, how tall is David?"

Expand Tweet

Prince William's photo with David Beckham at the BAFTAs baffles the internet

The 2024 BAFTAs was a glitzy affair, with the entertainment industry's cream of the crop gathered to honor the best movies of the past year. The 77th edition of the awards ceremony, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, saw the blockbusters Oppenheimer and Poor Things emerge victorious, winning seven and five awards, respectively.

However, amidst the celebrations of cinematic excellence, a particular moment that caught the internet's attention was a photograph featuring Prince William and David Beckham. The duo exuded warmth and camaraderie as they exchanged smiles, shook hands, and engaged in a conversation.

Expand Tweet

While the picture itself appeared innocent, the stark height contrast between the two sparked considerable attention, which caused many to speculate about David Beckham's height. Here are some of their reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Prince William was last seen at the London Air Ambulance Gala

Earlier this month, Prince William made his first public appearance after a break from his royal duties due to his wife's illness. On February 7, he led the Investiture at Windsor Castle, presenting over 50 honors on behalf of the King. Later that evening, he attended the London Air Ambulance Gala, where he was photographed with actor Tom Cruise.

Expand Tweet

According to GB News, Kate Middleton did not attend the BAFTAs as she is recovering from her abdominal surgery performed on January 16. The Princess of Wales is currently resting at her residence in Windsor after being hospitalized for two weeks post-surgery.

According to a statement released by Kensington Palace, Middleton will resume her public duties after April. Following his wife's surgery, the Prince temporarily stepped back from his duties to take care of her and their three children.

Expand Tweet

However, he was back in the public eye after reports surfaced that King Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer on February 5. According to Sky News, King Charles is currently at home in Sandringham and travels to London for his outpatient treatments.

After his diagnosis, the King has officially stepped back from his royal duties to recover. The Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla are reportedly taking over for him until he is able to resume his responsibilities.

Expand Tweet

In light of his father's cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry made the 10-hour trip from Los Angeles to the UK to visit his father on February 6. However, there were no reports of reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry. Their relationship has been complicated since the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, in January 2023.