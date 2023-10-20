"Wakanda Forever, Selema temporarily": Fans unite in support as Lupita Nyong’o announces split from boyfriend 

Oscar-winning Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram on Thursday, October 19, and indirectly revealed that she split with her boyfriend, sports commentator Selema Masekela.

She began by acknowledging that there were “much more important things going on in the world right now,” but still felt compelled “to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust.” In this regard, she further added:

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

As soon as the piece of news surfaced on the internet, fans came forward to support her. In light of the announcement, an X user commented under @Queennntobee’s tweet reporting the same.

“Hope she’ll be okay soon”: Lupita Nyong’o earns support from her followers amid breakup from Selema Masekela

On Thursday, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o shared a long post on Instagram about her recent breakup with boyfriend Selema Masekela. She stated how she was going through a “season of heartbreak,” and despite other important things going on in the world right now, she needed to share her “personal truth” and acknowledge that she parted ways with somebody who she didn’t trust anymore.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way’.”

Lupita Nyong’o further continued by saying how the “magnitude of pain” she was feeling was “equal to the measure of my capacity for love.”

“And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

The 12 Years a Slave icon also added that, as the saying goes, it’s “a tender heart” that gives “birth to fearlessness" and wished it were true. She also hoped that sharing her experience would help someone else cope with heartbreak, not by escaping the pain but by embracing it and the wisdom that comes along with it. She then wrapped up the post using the hashtag #Breakup.

“Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it,” she concluded.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Instagram candid post is being deemed “poetic” by fans, as they united to show her support.

It is noteworthy that Lupita Nyong’o’s statement comes right after images of her and recently-single Canadian actor Joshua Jackson of Dawson’s Creek fame started being circulated on the internet. They were spotted at a Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

While speculations of them dating are doing the rounds, TMZ confirmed that the two are longtime friends and attended the concert with a group of mutual friends.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Lupita Nyong'o has reportedly deleted all her photos with now ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela from her Instagram. For those uninitiated, the estranged couple publicly dated since December 2022. In August 2023, she last posted about her former beau, celebrating Selema’s 52nd birthday.

Previously, the actress was rumored to be dating basketball legend Michael B. Jordan and actor-musician Jared Leto, but dismissed both rumors. In fact, she told Vogue UK in 2019 that “privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by.”