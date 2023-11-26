Was Donald Trump greeted with loud boos at South Carolina football game? Viral video draws mixed reactions online

Former president and current GOP frontrunner for the upcoming 2024 elections, Donald Trump recently became the talk of the town. This came after viral videos showcasing people's reactions to his appearance at the famous Palmetto Bowl in South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 25, surfaced online. Some videos showed him being booed on his arrival while others showed him being cheered on by the crowd.

The former president arrived amidst a plethora of cheers while a small section of the individuals gathered at the location booed him. A lot of netizens showcased their support for the former president, while a few social media users pointed out that he was also booed.

Donald Trump gets massive support in South Carolina, despite a few boos

South Carolina's popular Palmetto Bowl took place on Saturday, November 25, at the Williams-Brice Stadium. The high-octane NCAA college football clash between rival universities, Clemson University, and the University of South Carolina ended in defeat for the latter's South Carolina Gamecocks, at the hands of the Clemson Tigers. The score was 7-16.

However, the game was not the only interesting thing at the stadium. Former United States President, Donald Trump also arrived to watch the game. He stepped onto the field at halftime and waived to the crowd with a smile on his face, alongside South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Videos of Trump at the event have been circulating all over the internet since Saturday. Once Trump got on the field, he was greeted with a loud chorus of deafening cheers. Trump and McMaster posed for a picture in the middle of the field amidst the loud cheers. Republican Strategist James Blair tweeted that the former president had received a "hero's welcome."

Donald Trump's Deputy Dir. of Comms, Margo Martin posted a video of Trump waving from the stands to the supporters below and receiving another massive positive reaction. Another video featured individuals cheering for Trump as they chanted "USA" as he entered the stadium.

However, a video posted by Fox Carolina Sports Director, Beth Hoole showcased Donald Trump initially being booed immediately after arriving at the stadium in his Black SUV. The former president was seen being greeted with loud boos and expletives from a handful of people at the entrance of the stadium.

A video shared by CBS News campaign reporter, Olivia Rinaldi featured a small chorus boos emerging from the massive support Trump received at halftime. Rinaldi reported that all the boos came from members of the Clemson Marching Band. One band member showed Trump a thumbs down while another recorded the former president and shouted, "Have fun in jail."

Netizens have mixed reactions to the crowd's response to Trump's arrival

Despite Donald Trump receiving overwhelming support while inside the stadium, a few netizens enjoyed watching the former president being booed and congratulated those who booed him.

However, some social media users took to the comments section of @bethhooleVNL's Twitter post and claimed that the boos were meant for the opposition team, who were allegedly warming up. People also pointed out that the cheers he received in the stadium made the initial boos redundant.

Donald Trump's arrival and largely positive reception at Nikki Haley's home turf is alleged to be a clear challenge to his 2024 GOP primary rival. Haley was absent from Saturday's game despite being a Clemson graduate.