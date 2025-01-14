Was Duke Dennis in the military? YouTuber reflects on his first girlfriend allegedly mocking him during his early career

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Duke Dennis recently took to his podcast on January 14 and talked about how a former girlfriend allegedly laughed at the fact he chose YouTube as a career. He claimed that she contacted him years later, asking him for advice on starting her own channel.

During the same podcast episode uploaded on X by @Snxpemakeitblow on the same day, he said:

“What's crazy is that same girl that definitely stranded pretty much in the army was the same girl who laughed at me when I told her I was doing YouTube. She pretty much told me like, what the hell, that sh*t, man…”

After graduating from high school, Duke Dennis promptly enlisted in the U.S. military, where he spent four years. He contemplated leaving early and even considered breaking the law to be released, but after being stationed in Germany, he finally fulfilled his contract. In 2017, he resigned from the army.

Duke Dennis went into full-time content creation after serving the country

Dennis was in military (Image via Instagram / @dukedennis)

Duke Dennis is a former member of the US military who served in the army branch. He enlisted immediately after high school after declining offers to play football in college.

He was stationed in Germany after completing basic training, primarily performing administrative duties there. He and his cousin were engaged in a firefight as well. He contemplated breaking the law to get released early but ultimately chose to take the moral high road and finished his commitment in 2017.

Around the time he was about to enlist in the army in 2013, Duke Dennis joined YouTube. However, it wasn't until 2017, when he was leaving the army, that he started posting regularly. He began by sharing videos of himself playing basketball simulation games, which quickly gained a lot of popularity.

Duke has regularly shared videos and live streams of himself playing different video games since his initial posts. He has focused entirely on his YouTube account since quitting the service.

His channel has consequently expanded considerably. Dennis also uses anecdotes about his past, such as his service in the military, to engage his audience. In one of those videos, called Duke Dennis Tells Story Time Of Life In The Army & How He Got Out Of Working Out, uploaded on December 5, 2022, he has acknowledged that he found it difficult to follow instructions.

He further claimed in the YouTube video that he struggled to get used to military life right away and disliked the regulations on haircuts and clothing when he was in the army. He shared that he finds it difficult to obey orders and the rigorous military schedule. He tried to leave when he got to basic training, but his mother urged him to stay until the very end.

Duke Dennis also disclosed that he had left the military because he found the routine to be too demanding. The streamer revealed in the same video posted that he used to detest the training regimen there, which frequently involved working out and running a few kilometers.

The streamer then stated:

“I’m not running five miles. I’m not trying to be a super soldier or Captain America. I’m Duke Dennis…they used to be upset with me because they knew my potential and I know my potential...”

He continued:

“I know if I tried to, I could have the best scores on the whole base if I wanted to…but I chose not to, because at that time I didn’t believe in over exerting myself.”

Dennis hasn't revealed the name of his ex-girlfriend.

