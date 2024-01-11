Who is Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex-girlfriend, Nancy Dell'Olio? Former England football manager's personal life explored amid his cancer battle

Sven-Göran Eriksson spent the early 2000s under the spotlight for both his managerial career and his alleged high-profile affairs while in a relationship with Nancy Dell'Olio. His personal life was rife with scandals after he was accused of cheating on his long-term partner twice with two different women while they were together from 1998 to 2007.

On January 11, 2024, the former England football manager revealed that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and had "at best a year to live." Speaking to Sweden's P1 radio station, he admitted that his prognosis wasn't great.

"Maybe at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best maybe even longer. You can't be absolutely sure. It is better not to think about it," he said.

Sven-Göran Eriksson's star-studded career included shaping the so-called "golden generation" of football players from 2001 to 2006, like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. While he became the most famous football manager in the world, England failed to win any major trophies under his tutelage.

Sven-Goran Eriksson led David Beckham and his team in the 2002 World Cup (Image via Getty Images)

His ex-girlfriend, Nancy Dell'Olio, is an Italian-British lawyer who took a liking to reality TV. She starred in various reality TV shows like Celebrity MasterChef, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity Big Brother.

Nancy Dell'Olio is an Italian-British lawyer and has starred in various reality TV shows

According to The Sun, Nancy Dell'Olio (née Annunziata Dell'Olio) was born in New York on August 23, 1961, to parents who ran a franchise of delicatessens. She has three younger siblings, and they spent their childhood in Apulia, Italy, where the Dell'Olio family moved when Nancy was five years old.

Nancy Dell'Olio studied law and established her own law firm in 1990 in England. During her time there, she met Sven-Göran Eriksson in 1998 and engaged in a relationship with him that lasted till 2007. The relationship took the spotlight as it weathered a couple of massive cheating scandals.

Expand Tweet

As per The Daily Mail, Eriksson had an affair with TV host and compatriot Ulrika Jonsson that headlined the newspapers for weeks in early 2002. Nancy Dell'Olio broke off the relationship due to intense scrutiny, but eventually, the two reconciled.

Later, Eriksson allegedly had another clandestine affair with FA secretary Faria Alam that caused Nancy Dell'Olio to end their relationship for good in August 2007.

Expand Tweet

Nancy Dell'Olio took part in many reality TV shows, including Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and Celebrity Coach Trip in 2022. Her latest tryst with reality TV was Celebrity MasterChef in August 2022.

Expand Tweet

Following her relationship with Eriksson, Nancy Dell'Olio was involved with Sir Trevor Nunn in May 2011, but they split that same year. In August 2022, she told The Times that she was in a relationship, but "I consider myself a single person." Nancy Dell'Olio currently lives in Puglia, Italy.

"I have to fight as long as I can": Sven-Göran Eriksson was diagnosed with cancer last year

75-year-old Sven-Göran Eriksson was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023 after he collapsed while going for a 5 km run. The doctors concluded that he had suffered a stroke, and further tests revealed that he had terminal cancer.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to P1 radio, he said:

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can. But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don't wallow in adversity, because this is the biggest adversity of course, but make something good out of it."

As per The Sun, he retired as the sporting director at Karlstad Fotboll in Sweden due to poor health in February 2023. He released a statement on their website, saying:

"I have chosen to limit my public assignments for the time being, due to health problems which are under investigation."

Hailing from Sweden, Eriksson had a stellar managerial career that was highly praised at the height of his success. He guided England's star players towards success, leading the team to the World Cup in 2002 and 2006, though they didn't qualify for the semi-finals both times.