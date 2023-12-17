What happened between Behzinga and Lauren Alexis? "Cheating" scandal amid breakup rumors with partner Faith explored

Sidemen member Ethan "Behzinga" has been embroiled in a cheating scandal with OF model Lauren Alexis, as his partner Faith posted a TikTok video about finding the two together that has gone viral. Many viewers have expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the allegations, with some calling it a PR stunt for an upcoming Christmas music video.

The situation has caused many to speak out against Ethan and his girlfriend, Faith, with many social media users criticizing the move. X (formerly Twitter) user Anthony Russo wrote:

"If this is real, this is awful. If this is all for a promo, this is awful."

"Award for the worst promo": Faith's cheating allegations against Behzinga and Lauren face backlash

Being a popular internet personality, the news of Behzinga's alleged infidelity with Lauren Alexis has gone viral among viewers. It all began after Faith, his girlfriend and the mother of his child Hope, took to TikTok and Instagram, claiming that the Sidemen member had blocked her on Instagram.

Faith told her viewers that this happened because she found her husband with the OF model, stating:

"I just wanted to come on here and say that me and Ethan, um, he has blocked me on Instagram because I found him and Lauren Alexis together. Um, it's just this whole thing right now and I am not really sure what's going on."

Alexis herself has flamed the fans of controversy with a cryptic post on X that reads "Oops":

Lauren Alexis's post (Image via Lauren Alexis/X)

Fellow Sidemen member KSI was not far behind, posting this a few hours after the news went viral:

"@Behzinga bro answer the f*cking phone"

KSI's post tagging Ethan went viral (Image via KSI/X)

While fans and fellow creators have extended their sympathies to Faith under her TikTok, many have criticized it, saying that it is a PR move for their upcoming Christmas music video. Moreover, Behzinga himself recently joked about the controversy through a post on X while replying to the official Sidemen Vodka brand XiX.

A recent post from Ethan (Image via X)

While fans have liked the post, many have called the YouTuber out for the cheating scandal. Here is a sample of the backlash from various X accounts directly calling him out for what they perceive as a PR move. Many replies were also about his partner Faith:

A user calls out the cheating scandal (Image via @cutieekarinaa/X)

Users' backlash to the so-called promo (Image via X)

Behzing and Faith have been in a relationship since 2021 and also have a daughter together. Their child made an appearance at the last Sidemen Charity match.