Was Harry Belafonte Jamaican? Parents nationality and ethnicity explored in wake of Calypso legend's death at 96

Popular singer, activist, and actor Harry Belafonte passed away from congestive heart failure at his residence on April 25, 2023. He was 96 years old at the time of death. As news of his demise went viral, social media platforms were flooded with tributes from fans as well as those who knew him over the years.

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry shared a few pictures of Belafonte on Facebook and wrote that he was one of his role models. He added:

"I just want to say that I'm humbled by how you used your light to help brighten a path for us all. Your soul has returned to the creator but what you've left on earth will live with us forever. Thank you and thank you again. Harry Belafonte."

Singer Amanda Palmer posted a picture of Belafonte on Facebook and wrote that he was one of her "favorite songmakers" since childhood and that her son was also equally attracted to his music. She added:

"We have danced endlessly to "Jump in the Line" and sung "The Banana Boat Song" ad infinitum, but Ash's fave is "Zombie Jamboree". What timeless songs, and what a timeless, totally unique voice. Rest in peace, Harry Belafonte, daylight come and you get to go home forever."

Harry Belafonte was born to Jamaican parents

Harry Belafonte was of Jamaican descent as his parents were also Jamaican-born.

His father, Harold George Bellanfanti Sr., was the son of a Black American mother and a Dutch-Jewish father of Sephardic Jewish descent. Harold was a chef.

Harry's mother Melvin was born to a Scottish Jamaican mother and an Afro-Jamaican father. She was a housekeeper.

Harry resided with his grandmother in Jamaica and enrolled at Wolmer's Schools and George Washington High School. Before pursuing his career in music and acting, he worked in the U.S. Navy and later as an assistant to a janitor.

Following that, he joined the Dramatic Workshop of The New School. His batch also included some well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Marlon Brando.

Harry Belafonte's successful career in the music and entertainment industry

Harry Belafonte released 30 albums in his music career (Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Also known as Harold George Bellanfanti Jr., Belafonte started his acting career on stage during the 50s and appeared in plays like John Murray Anderson's Almanac, 3 for Tonight, and Belafonte at the Palace.

He released around 30 albums throughout his career. The journey started with Mark Twain and Other Folk Favorites in 1954. This was followed by Belafonte, Calypso, An Evening with Belafonte, Belafonte Sings of the Caribbean, To Wish You a Merry Christmas, Belafonte Sings the Clubs, and more.

Harry was also popular for his singles like The Blues Is Man, Hold 'Em Joe, Island in the Sun, The Marching Saints, Little Bernadette, Round the Bay of Mexico, and others. He released eight live albums and three compilation albums.

He also pursued a successful career as an actor and was featured in films like Bright Road, The Angel Levine, The Player, White Man's Burden, and more. He even appeared on several TV shows, including The Tonight Show, The Flip Wilson Show, The Muppet Show, Tanner on Tanner, and others.

Poll : 0 votes