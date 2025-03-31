Was Richard Chamberlain ever married? Love life explored as life-long partner mourns Thorn Birds star

Actor Richard Chamberlain passed away on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawaii. The actor's publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the news to Variety, saying the cause of death was due to complications following a stroke. The 90-year-old actor was famous for acting in popular shows such as Dr. Kildare, Shogun, The Thorn Birds, etc.

Richard Chamberlain dated actor Wesley Eure from 1975 to 1976. The actor then married Martin Rabbett in 1984 and separated in 2010. Rabbett gave his statement to Variety, calling Chamberlain an "amazing and loving soul. " He expressed his condolences:

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure," he said.

Richard Chamberlain's love life explored

Richard Chamberlain Attends 37th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Image via Getty

According to Daily Mail's May 1, 2019, report, Chamberlain and Days of Our Lives actor Wesley Eure dated from 1975 to 1976. They lived together for a year before Chamberlain started dating actor and producer Martin Rabbett in 1977.

According to AmoMama, in 1984, the two secretly tied the knot in a civil ceremony. In 2003, Chamberlain came out publicly in his autobiography, Shattered Love.

In April 2010, a source close to the couple told Express they had amicably separated. The source stated Chamberlain wanted to focus on his career and moved to Los Angeles, and as Rabbett lived in Hawaii for so long, he lost his connections in the industry.

"Martin served as Richard's manager for years, but getting older and being out in Hawaii for so long, he really didn't have the connections to make a big push for Richard," the source said.

In November 2014, Chamberlain gave an interview to The New York Times. The actor stated that although he and Rabbett separated, they remained good friends. He jokingly advised that married people should try living in separate houses. He said:

"We don’t live together anymore, and we’re much better friends than we’ve ever been. So I’m in the business of advising people who are married, etc., to get another house."

Richard Chamberlain's struggle with his sexuality

In an interview with The New York Times in 2014, Richard Chamberlain said that growing up, he struggled a lot with his homosexuality. Chamberlain stated that in the 30s, 40s, and 50s, being gay was "the worst thing."

The actor said even after being a successful actor, he continued to think there was something wrong with him.

"When you grow up in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s being gay, it not only ain’t easy, it’s just impossible. You cannot do it, being gay was the worst thing you can possibly be. I assumed there was something terribly wrong with me. And even becoming famous and all that, it was still there," he said.

Richard Chamberlain is survived by his former partner, Martin Rabbett.

