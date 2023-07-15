"Was he on a weekend bender": Ed Sheeran's wax figure at German museum leaves netizens floored

A photo of Ed Sheeran's wax figurine that was unveiled in a museum in Germany this week is making its rounds online. The 32-year-old musician's wax statue at the Panoptikum Hamburg wax museum sports a casual black t-shirt, loose-fitting navy jeans, and red sneakers. Additionally, it features Ed's shaggy ginger hair with a short beard, tattoos, and a guitar.

The Castle on the Hill singer's figure joins several high-profile celebrities' wax figures already housed in the museum. These include Queen Elizabeth II and Karl Lagerfeld, among others.

Sheeran's wax figure was crafted by artist Lisa Büscher. While the statue bears a resemblance to the singer himself, it is not quite the same.

WHISTLE UNCUT @WhistleUncut Ed Sheeran wax figure at the Hamburg wax museum in Germany

The news of the wax figure comes just weeks after the singer released his sixth studio album, Subtract (represented by the symbol "-"), on May 5, 2023.

As images of Ed Sheeran's wax figure circulated, internet users were left shocked and took to social media to mock the resemblance between the singer and his statue.

"They gotta melt this and try again": Ed Sheeran's wax figure sparks a meme fest online

Many remarked that it did not look like the artist but rather like the former British prime minister, Boris Johnson. Others stated that the figure looked like a much older Ed Sheeran.

In 2015, Madame Tussauds unveiled Sheeran's wax figure, which bared a striking resemblance to the musician. He even took to Instagram to pose a selfie with it.

ABS-CBN News Channel @ANCALERTS Ed Sheeran takes a selfie with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York. (Photo via Reuters) http://t.co/FcorB0m9YD

Sheeran is currently promoting Subtract, which debuted on the UK music charts at the number one spot. It is one of the fastest-selling albums of the year so far.

While the work on Subtract began over a decade ago, Ed Sheeran explained that the start of 2022 saw a difficult period in his life when he saw his wife, Cherry Seaborn, diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant. He also had to face the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards, and was part of a copyright battle over his song, Shape of You.

"I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," he remarked.

Sheeran has not commented on his wax figure as yet.