WATCH: 50 Cent brings out Ed Sheeran for surprise performance in London

American rapper 50 Cent brought out a special guest that left the audience in awe. In an electrifying moment during his London concert at The 02 Arena on Tuesday night, as the crowd roared, the G-Unit rapper urged everyone to "turn it up even more" as a digital screen box descended to the stage.

The familiar chords began, and to everyone's surprise, Ed Sheeran emerged from underneath the set piece, serenading the audience with his 2017 megahit Shape of You. The cheers from the excited concertgoers echoed throughout the arena.

According to Sheeran's Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old singer spent the rest of the night enjoying the show with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and friends. They were seen rapping along to hits like In Da Club from their suite.

50 Cent took to his own Instagram to share the joyous moment, posting pictures with the hitmaker and expressing his excitement.

He wrote:

"My man came through for me tonight, 💣BOOM💨LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this."

This unexpected collaboration between the 48-year-old hip-hop veteran and Sheeran isn't entirely out of the blue.

Back in 2018, the pair joined forces to create "Remember the Name" alongside Eminem, contributing to Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project LP in the subsequent year.

50 Cent is currently on the European leg of his The Final Lap Tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

His journey will take him to major cities in Southeast Asia and Oceania before concluding in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on December 21. The London surprise with Ed Sheeran is just one of the many highlights marking this milestone tour.

50 Cent is an American rapper with a Grammy award and fourteen nominations to his name

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, stands as an iconic figure in American entertainment, known for his multifaceted career as a rapper, actor, and entrepreneur.

His journey to superstardom began with the release of his groundbreaking debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, in 2003.

This album, featuring chart-topping singles like In da Club and 21 Questions, sold over 12 million copies globally. It also showcased 50 Cent's unique blend of gritty street lyrics and infectious hooks, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the rap industry.

Beyond his musical prowess, he has earned a Grammy Award and received 14 nominations for his contributions to the music scene. His accolades extend to the realms of acting, with notable roles in films such as Get Rich or Die Tryin, Home of the Brave, and Southpaw.

However, it was his portrayal of Kanan Stark in the TV series Power that garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fan following.

In the business arena, he has proven his entrepreneurial acumen. His investments in Vitamin Water, along with successful ventures in clothing and fragrance, reflect his strategic business mindset. Notably, his stake in Vitamin Water yielded substantial profits upon the company's acquisition by Coca-Cola.

50 Cent's influence extends beyond his artistic and business ventures. His impact on the rap industry, coupled with his accomplishments in acting and entrepreneurship, has solidified his legacy as one of the most influential and successful figures in America.