WATCH: Bodycam footage shows arrest of Tyson Food CFO John Tyson after passing out in stranger’s bed

On November 18, Friday, Law & Crime released bodycam footage depicting the arrest of John Tyson, the 32-year-old Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, who was accused of passing out on a stranger's bed while intoxicated.

According to Vice News, on November 6, John Tyson was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after a night of drinking led him to illegally enter a woman's house, where he was discovered by officers asleep in her bed.

In the footage, officers approach a sleeping John Tyson in the woman's room and attempt to wake him up. The CFO, who appears to still be intoxicated, attempts to get up before lying back down on the bed.

One officer can be heard saying:

"John, Fayetteville Police Department. You are not in your house."

When Tyson didn't respond, an officer said:

“John! I need you to wake up and talk to me before I drag you out of here b*tt naked.”

Eventually, when they realized Tyson was not responding coherently, they handcuffed and detained him. He was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication.

Further details of the John Tyson case

In an incident report, Fayetteville Officer Walker summed up the incident.

Tyler Jett @LetsJett Tyson CFO John Tyson on this morning's analyst call: "I'm embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility."

He reported:

“Cpl. Samuels introduced our presence as Fayetteville Police Officers. However, the male inside the bed continued to sleep. Cpl. Samuels retrieved the male’s identification (John Tyson) from his pants, which were located on the floor near the bed."

The incident report continued:

"After multiple verbal attempts to wake the male, he eventually sat up; however, he laid back down and continued to close his eyes. As a result, Cpl. Samuels and I removed the blankets and placed him into handcuffs."

In additional footage, recorded at the station, the officers speculated about John Tyson's ties to the Tyson Foods empire.

An officer could be heard saying:

“Kind of curious if Mr. Tyson here is part of that family of Tysons around here that everybody seems to know about."

Another officer said:

“It’s a popular name. Something about a chicken business?”

The New York Post reported that in an an official statement, Tyson apologised to Tyson Foods investors at a quarterly earnings meeting.

Tyson said:

“I’m embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions."

He continued:

“I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and to know that I’m committed to making sure this never happens again."

T Town 🌊 @TulsaTalkin @ChapelReza John Tyson inherited alcoholism along with his money. His father and grandfather are notorious for their escapades.

As per Tomas Jandik, a finance professor who spoke to 4029 TV, the company was gravely affected by the incident.

Jandik said:

"The stock price of Tyson took a hit the day that it was announced that this gentleman was arrested. Tyson relatively to market lost 1%."

According to Forbes, John Tyson is the great-grandson of the founder of Tyson foods. He reportedly joined the company in 2019 and was supposedly being groomed to become the CEO and chairman of the company.

