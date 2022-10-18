WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Las Vegas cops fatally shooting suspect in Michael Myers mask

On October 10, Las Vegas officers fatally shot and killed 44-year-old Christopher Earl Smith. Bodycam footage of the incident has been released by the authorities.

As per Fox News, the fatal shooting stemmed from several calls to authorities that a man in a Halloween mask, reportedly Smith, was brandishing a weapon near the MLK statue at the Justice Center park.

According to the Las Vegas Sun, he may have perpetrated a robbery. Authorities later confirmed that Smith was in a mask depicting Michael Myers, a character from the Halloween movie franchise.

According to the coroner's report, traces of oxycodone, alcohol, and THC were found in Smith's body at the time of the fatal shooting.

The Las Vegas shooting saw eight shots being fired at Smith

In the police bodycam footage of the incident, Officer Anthony Malear can be seen approaching Christopher Earl Smith with his firearm drawn, demanding that the suspect put his hands up. Smith, in a white t-shirt, shorts, and a Michael Myers mask, can be seen walking hurriedly as he seemingly ignores the officer's orders.

Brett Clarkson @BrettClarkson_ North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas briefs reporters after an officer shot a man dead at the MLK statue at Carey & MLK Monday. Police say the man had on a Michael Myers mask and was pulling a gun on people. “Lies!” yells a man off camera. reviewjournal.com/post/2655206 North Las Vegas Police Officer Alexander Cuevas briefs reporters after an officer shot a man dead at the MLK statue at Carey & MLK Monday. Police say the man had on a Michael Myers mask and was pulling a gun on people. “Lies!” yells a man off camera. reviewjournal.com/post/2655206 https://t.co/y3mHmiMCd5

Smith can be heard saying:

“Hey police stop right there- hey stop."

While the released footage does not reveal the moment of the shooting, Law&Crime revealed that Malear fired eight shots at the suspect after officers believed that Smith was reaching for his gun, a stolen 9mm Ruger pistol. Authorities stated that the suspect died of his injuries soon after.

At the Press release, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson Alexander Cuevas discussed Malear's decision to fire at the suspect.

Cuevas said:

“During the interacting with the suspect the officer repeatedly asked the suspect to stop, put his hands up and not to reach for his firearm. The suspect ignored the officer’s commands and pulled a firearm from his waistband with numerous bystanders in the immediate vicinity."

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the shooting has stirred controversy, with the coroner ruling Smith's death as a homicide. Smith's family and friends are said to have gathered near the scene of the shooting in the memorial.

The victim's 36-year-old sister, Latavia Porter, spoke to reporters about the suspect. Porter said:

“I’m numb, heartbroken. (Christopher Smith is) a good guy. He was goofy. He knew everybody.”

Alexis Nichole @AlwayzRealLeXis does not show a gun how many times the cop shot at suspect next to unarmed uninvolved citizens risking & endangering their lives @8NewsNow The highly edited videodoes not show a gunhow many times the cop shot at suspect next to unarmed uninvolved citizensrisking & endangering their lives @8NewsNow The highly edited video 🚩does not show a gun⚠️how many times the cop shot at suspect next to unarmed uninvolved citizens🚩 risking & endangering their lives🚩

The Las Vegas Sun reported that if Smith had survived the encounter, he would have faced several charges, including possessing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Smith had a criminal history of robbery and attempted murder from 1995.

