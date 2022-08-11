WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Utah police refused to help Ryan Outlaw as he bled to death in an elevator

Last week, Fox 13 exclusively obtained bodycam footage containing evidence in the murder case of Ryan Outlaw that took place nearly two years ago. The footage was obtained by the media outlet after anonymous tips were received by law enforcement agencies to investigate Outlaw's death in 2020.

Adam Herbets @AdamHerbets



Outlaw died on November 13, 2020.



@SLCPD would not release body camera video to the public until after this year's trial.



fox13now.com/news/fox-13-in… Salt Lake City opened the "review" into Ryan Outlaw's death as a direct result of our @FOX13 investigation.Outlaw died on November 13, 2020.@SLCPD would not release body camera video to the public until after this year's trial. Salt Lake City opened the "review" into Ryan Outlaw's death as a direct result of our @FOX13 investigation.Outlaw died on November 13, 2020. @SLCPD would not release body camera video to the public until after this year's trial.fox13now.com/news/fox-13-in…

On November 13, 2020, Utah police officers responded to a 911 call to find an injured Ryan Outlaw bleeding in the elevator of his apartment building. He was suffering from a stab wound. The first responders, however, refused to provide first aid to Outlaw.

For around eight minutes, officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown stood near the victim, only offering verbal support or giving him orders, but did not administer any medical help.

In the video obtained by Fox 13, Salt Lake City Police officers can be heard asking the injured black man to get out of the elevator. When confronted by his girlfriend Fernanda Tobar, who had stabbed Outlaw in a domestic row, the officers claimed that they had no medical training.

"We’re not paramedics. We have medical on the way."

However, it has been revealed that the officers did have the required medical training.

Ryan Outlaw had to wait for approximately 27 minutes after the first 911 call was made. He had to wait another eight minutes for the paramedics to arrive. By the time help arrived, it was too late and he passed away from his injuries an hour and a half later.

Ryan Outlaw's family members have spent the past two years under the impression that they lost him due to injuries, and not the gross negligence shown by law enforcement officers. After Fox 13 shared the painful video of his son with Willie Outlaw, he said:

"It’s just heartbreaking to know that these are the times we’re in. It’s as if he (had) some disease or something... We don’t know if a few more minutes, a few more seconds could have made a difference. We don’t know."

Ryan's cousin, London Outlaw, took to Facebook to express outrage at the unjustified death of her relative.

"We assumed that he simply succumbed to his injuries but surveillance shows that 2 cops were already on the scene. The [two] police officers distanced themselves from my cousin telling him to get out of the elevator after being stabbed multiple times. You can hear him saying ‘help me please'."

Tr1ll Texas @TexasFBA4Ever The story gets even worse. The race soldiers of the Salt Lake City PD stood by and refused to give Ryan Outlaw aid & allowed him to die. abc4.com/news/local-new… The story gets even worse. The race soldiers of the Salt Lake City PD stood by and refused to give Ryan Outlaw aid & allowed him to die. abc4.com/news/local-new…

The Salt Lake City Police Department has gone to lengths to justify the actions of their officers. In a statement in response to the publication of the video, they said:

"The Salt Lake City Police Department commits itself to providing professional services to everyone regardless of race, creed, color, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion. The Salt Lake City Police Department stands by its two officers who initially responded to this call for service.

"They are outstanding police officers who have repeatedly dedicated themselves to protecting and serving our community...In critical care situations, officers are expected, as they did in this case, to request paramedics and firefighters respond. This is part of our community’s dedicated and coordinated public safety response."

Fernanda Tobar was convicted of manslaughter earlier this year. Meanwhile, Ryan Outlaw's family is considering taking legal action against the SLCPD.

Ryan Outlaw was fatally stabbed in the stomach by his partner during a domestic dispute

On November 13, 2020, a resident of Covey Apartments in downtown Salt Lake City made a domestic violence call to 911 after hearing screams from the seventh floor. According to the timeline provided by SLCPD, the call came around 5:56 p.m.

Three more calls to 911 regarding the same issue followed. The police turned up almost half an hour later. The parademics arrived even later. All this while, Ryan Outlaw, 39, bled from a fatal knife wound inflicted upon him by his partner.

Kaz Weida @kazweida



It was more important to keep the elevator doors open than to render him aid. His name was Ryan Outlaw.



theroot.com/salt-lake-city… In 2020 Salt Lake City cops let a black man bleed out in front of them. Their excuse?It was more important to keep the elevator doors open than to render him aid. His name was Ryan Outlaw. In 2020 Salt Lake City cops let a black man bleed out in front of them. Their excuse?It was more important to keep the elevator doors open than to render him aid. His name was Ryan Outlaw.theroot.com/salt-lake-city…

SLCPD said that the delay was caused by a lack of available officers.

Ryan Outlaw, a father of four, was fatally stabbed in the stomach by his partner during a domestic dispute. Outlaw refused to identify her as the culprit when asked by the officers, and Tobar continuously begged Officers Brown and Anderson to do something for her wounded lover.

Police negligence has cost many lives in recent years. Former chief of SLCPD Chris Burbank said that the excuse provided by his former department was 'flimsy and insufficient'.

He condemned the inaction of the officers who have been made to go through not only four hours of basic first aid and CPR training, but also an eight-hour critical tactical care class designed to help trauma patients.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande