WATCH: Bryan Adams gets ambushed by a fan on stage during his recent concert in Utah

Salt Lake City witnessed an unfortunate incident of audience misconduct during a recent Bryan Adams concert, when a zealous fan took it upon himself to storm the stage and grab the microphone while the Canadian singer performed his iconic 1984 hit, Summer Of '69.

The fan, who came in a white t-shirt, managed to breach security and make his way to the front of the stage within moments of the song's opening bars. As the band stopped playing, an eerie silence fell over the venue as the fan confidently sang the second line, "Bought it at the five and dime," in front of the shocked audience.

With the situation escalating, two vigilant security guards quickly rushed to Bryan Adams' aid and promptly removed the drunk fan from the stage.

Despite the unexpected interruption, Bryan Adams remarkably resumed singing without missing a beat, showing true professionalism and dedication to his craft. By the time the song concluded, the stage invader had been escorted out of the venue. Following the incident, Bryan Adams later took to Instagram to address the situation, and shared a post with a funny caption.

Fans share their funny reaction to the incident on Twitter

Bryan Adams is in the midst of his US tour, and his next concert is scheduled to take place at Pheonix, Arizona on July 25. The ongoing tour will wrap up later this year in Europe in Gliwice, Poland, on December 18. However, given the incident that took place at the Salt Lake City concert venue, fans of the artist believe that the most memorable moment of the music trek has already been witnessed.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the incident, and most found the incident hilarious. While one fan shared his appreciation for Bryan for staying calm in such a drastic situation, another netizen shared that the Bryan Adams concert was wonderful.

Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 @MarkGerretsen

What a class act he is. Also…Kingston claims @bryanadams too as he was born at Kingston General Hospital.

Speaking of recent Concerts, my husband & I had an absolute blast at the Bryan Adams Concert in our city a few days ago during grasscourt tennis season 2023. One of my mom's favorite artists, this 'Groover from Vancouver' is still so so good at age 63

Sumeera Shrestha @sumeruh Bryan Adams concert was great success !!!!

Bryan Adams has won one Grammy award and sixteen nominations in his music career

Bryan Adams, the Canadian singer, songwriter, and guitarist, was born on November 5, 1959, in Kingston, Ontario. He rose to global fame in the 1980s and 1990s, thanks to a series of immensely successful rock and pop-rock albums, that cemented his position as one of the most influential artists of his era.

Growing up in a military family, Adams experienced a nomadic childhood, living on various military bases until finally settling in Vancouver, British Columbia. It was there that his deep love for music flourished, and at the age of ten, he received his first guitar, setting the course for his future musical journey.

At just 15 years old, Adams formed his first band, Sweeney Todd, and started performing locally. After parting ways with the group, he embarked on a solo career, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1980. However, it was his third album, Cuts Like a Knife (1983), that truly propelled him to commercial success and firmly established his presence in the music industry.

The pinnacle of Adams' fame arrived with his 1984 album Reckless, featuring chart-topping hits like Summer of '69 and Heaven. The album's massive success catapulted him to international stardom, garnering critical acclaim and admiration from fans worldwide.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bryan Adams continued to churn out hit singles and successful albums, keeping his popularity alive in the ever-changing music scene. Some of his other notable songs include Run to You, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, Please Forgive Me, and Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?

Apart from his musical achievements, Bryan Adams is also an accomplished photographer, having published several books showcasing his impressive photography work.

Over the years, Adams has been honored with numerous awards and accolades, including Grammy Awards, Juno Awards, and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Despite all the accolades, he remains an active and influential figure in the music industry, continuously touring and creating music that deeply resonates with audiences worldwide.