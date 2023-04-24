Watch: BTS’ j-hope sends a surprise video message during Becky G’s stage at Coachella 2023

Latin pop star Becky G gave fans another memorable moment when she virtually brought BTS’ j-hope to her stage at the Coachella 2023 music festival. Becky G performed her set on April 22 but made sure to include BTS’ j-hope, one of her celebrity friends and collaborators, on the roster too. The K-pop idol shared a sweet message for the American singer and sent fans “big love” all the way from South Korea.

The Jack in the Box rapper, who enlisted for his compulsory military duty a month ago on March 20, 2023, said:

“What’s up Becky G and Coachella! I wish I could be with you to join this epic party but, you’re in good hands with my girl Becky G! Have a blast. Sending big love to you all from Korea!”

BTS FRANCE⁷ 🐋🥢 @BTSFRANCE_



a laissé un message vidéo lors du passage de Becky G à Coachella !



« J'aimerais pouvoir être avec vous pour rejoindre cette fête avec mon amie Becky G. Je vous envoie de l'amour depuis la Corée ! »



#BTS @BTS_twt VIDÉO | Coachella • j-hope #jhope a laissé un message vidéo lors du passage de Becky G à Coachella !« J'aimerais pouvoir être avec vous pour rejoindre cette fête avec mon amie Becky G. Je vous envoie de l'amour depuis la Corée ! » VIDÉO | Coachella • j-hope#jhope a laissé un message vidéo lors du passage de Becky G à Coachella ! 💜« J'aimerais pouvoir être avec vous pour rejoindre cette fête avec mon amie Becky G. Je vous envoie de l'amour depuis la Corée ! »#BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/efDImQQ00x

ARMYs were incredibly upset when they heard that the K-pop star had to refuse Becky G’s Coachella invitation. However, the latter made sure to treat them to a surprise. The duo worked together on the hit trilingual song, Chicken Noodle Soup, and have often shown off their friendship publicly.

Fans react to Becky G surprising audiences with a video message from BTS’ j-hope at Coachella 2023

◡̈ ahjea⁷ ♡ D-DAY 🥢 @tanniestrnlx THE SCREAMS GOT ME EVEN IF IT'S JUST A MESSAGE. i really love their friendship !! this is soooo precious to me. how i wish hobi was there :( a thousand of thank you becky for this 🫶



#BeckyG #JHOPE a short appearance of hobi in becky g's coachella set we never knew we neededTHE SCREAMS GOT ME EVEN IF IT'S JUST A MESSAGE. i really love their friendship !! this is soooo precious to me. how i wish hobi was there :( a thousand of thank you becky for this 🫶 a short appearance of hobi in becky g's coachella set we never knew we needed 😭 THE SCREAMS GOT ME EVEN IF IT'S JUST A MESSAGE. i really love their friendship !! this is soooo precious to me. how i wish hobi was there :( a thousand of thank you becky for this 🫶#BeckyG #JHOPE https://t.co/nfFZdPvEIr

Becky G and BTS’ j-hope's friendship goes years back when they first met at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. The duo's friendship has blossomed over the years, especially after they released their hit song Chicken Noodle Soup the same year. After several public interactions, the BTS rapper even invited the American singer to share his historic Lollapalooza 2022 stage to perform their song.

When BIGHIT MUSIC announced the military enlistment of BTS’ j-hope, fans wondered what Becky G's reaction would be. That was when the Latin pop star tweeted that she had reached out to the K-pop idol for her Coachella 2023 stage. The Jack in the Box rapper could not make it since it clashed with his enlistment date.

However, Becky G planned a virtual surprise for fans across the world, which was ultimately, much appreciated by them. They were taken aback when BTS’ j-hope appeared on the big screen, addressing the Latin singer and the Coachella audience.

While some said that they missed the BTS idol, others appreciated his and Becky G's friendship.

Shann⁷ 👥🧠😼 rest of my life @shannoonaa JHOPE SENT A VIDEO MESSAGE FOR BECKY G'S SET AT COACHELLA I AM CRYING JHOPE SENT A VIDEO MESSAGE FOR BECKY G'S SET AT COACHELLA I AM CRYING

Yessy G @MYAYESENIA Y’all jhope sent a shoutout to Becky g for Coachella Y’all jhope sent a shoutout to Becky g for Coachella 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

uarmyhope 🌼 @purpleworld0620



"I wish I could be with you to join this epic party with my girl Becky G, sending love from Korea" - j-hope



--

they have beautiful friendship, I'm crying. #JHOPE hobi appeared at coachella set, he made a video message for becky g🥺"I wish I could be with you to join this epic party with my girl Becky G, sending love from Korea" - j-hope--they have beautiful friendship, I'm crying. hobi appeared at coachella set, he made a video message for becky g🥺"I wish I could be with you to join this epic party with my girl Becky G, sending love from Korea" - j-hope ✨--they have beautiful friendship, I'm crying. 😭💜 #JHOPE https://t.co/Zr6Wd8YckO

BTS’ j-hope was the second member to begin serving his time with the South Korean military. The first member was the septet’s eldest member, Jin, who enlisted in December 2022. The group’s leader, RM, also recently revealed that he had plans to enlist together with the Jack in the Box rapper, but things didn't go as planned.

On the solo activities front, V and Jung Kook were seen arriving together at the movie premiere of Dream, starring Park Seo-joon and IU, on April 24, 2023. Jimin has completed promotions for his debut solo album, FACE.

Leader RM was recently seen at the VIP preview event for the movie Rebound. SUGA is currently underway for his recently released album D-DAY. His solo world tour will also kick off on April 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes