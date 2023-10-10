"Watch how the company goes into bankruptcy"- Fans lash out as reports confirm none of the Justice League members returning for DCU

Ever since DC decided to name James Gunn the head of the superhero franchise, there has been a lot of backlash over some controversial decisions. However, today, a report about Aquaman 2's on-set antics confirmed that with the film's second part, there may never be another film starring any of the original heroes from Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Some of the actors may stay behind and maybe a film starring Gal Gadot, as confirmed earlier by the actress, may still materialize. However, none of it will be a part of the DCU, which will mark the next era of the DC superhero franchise.

While it was already confirmed that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck won't return, it became clear that none of the original superheroes will stay on. There may still be the possibility of some of the actors like Jason Momoa returning for different roles.

The confirmation was met with intense online backlash with many fans of the original universe claiming that this would be the downfall of the studio. Some even said that no one would be able to replace the likes of stars like Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill.

Fans not confident about DC reboot

When James Gunn was named the head of the superhero franchise, he was given the position to change the direction of the studio. The studio was seemingly consistently struggling against its competitor Marvel. The latter has been doing extremely well over the last decade with some of the biggest films of all time.

However, changes sometimes require a complete restart, and that is exactly where DC is headed. With so many changes and an air of confusion around the changes, fans do not seem convinced of removing all the actors from the original films, especially since some fit in quite well.

Of course, these opinions are only based on assumptions and there is no reason that DC won't be able to turn this around completely.

It will be some time, however, before fans figure out exactly how things will pan out for the studio.