WATCH: Daniel Lanois join U2 for ‘One’ at their final Vegas Sphere show

Daniel Lanois joined U2 during the last show of their 40-concert residency at the Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Paradise, Las Vegas. He joined the band for a rendition of One from their album Achtung Baby, which the residency celebrated.

The musician's performance went viral on social media, accumulating thousands of views and generating significant reactions from fans. One X user reacting to the clip wrote:

Netizens react to Daniel Lanois's U2 performance of One

Netizens swiftly reacted to Daniel Lanois and U2's performance at the Sphere, taking to social media to express their feelings on the matter.

The reactions to their joint performance were positive, with some proclaiming it as the best experience of their lives, while a few also pointed out the musician's contribution to U2 and their journey.

The musician's joint performance with U2 at the Sphere is only their latest collaboration. The musician frequently collaborated with the band and produced several of their albums, starting with the band's fourth studio album, The Unforgettable Fire, which was released in 1984.

In an interview with Pitchfork on October 23, 2009, Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno elaborated on the process behind the production of the album. Brian Eno stated:

"I think they were very keen on the Talking Heads stuff that I had done. I think they also, dare I say it, liked some of my music! [laughs] The main thing, actually, was that they wanted to go somewhere else."

Daniel Lanois elaborated further, stating:

"They wanted to do something different. I think that Bono wanted to get to a place that was wider than stripped-down rock'n'roll, so we allowed ourselves the flexibility to embrace the colors that Eno and I had been developing."

The collaboration between Daniel Lanois and U2 continued in the subsequent years, with the producer helping the band achieve their chart-breaking success with the album The Joshua Tree, which was released in 1987 and peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, among others.

Subsequently, the musician also produced the band's 1991 album, Achtung Baby, which the Sphere residency celebrates, as well as the albums All That You Can't Leave Behind, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, and No Line on the Horizon, respectively.

Apart from his work with U2, Lanois has worked with several well-known artists and bands, such as Sinéad O'Connor, Neil Young, The Killers, Peter Gabriel, and Bob Dylan, among others.

In addition to his prolific production career, the musician is also known for his solo albums. While his debut, Acadie, remains the only charted work, his second album, Shine, has garnered cult classic status over time.