Watch: Fargo shooting bodycam video shows the moment gunman opened fire killing Officer Jake Wallin

Last month, a fatal shooting took place in Fargo that killed a police officer named Jake Wallin. The suspect, Mohamed Barakat, opened fire at the officers in an ambush style. On August 17, 2023, authorities released the horrifying bodycam footage of the entire incident.

Trigger warning: The article contains violent graphic content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Police have only released the bodycam footage after it was obtained from Fargo police officer Zach Robinson, but the other videos of the other officers are yet to be released. While many parts of the graphic bodycam footage have been blurred, the audio hasn't been redacted. Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said that the footage is hard to watch since it is violent by nature.

Authorities released the bodycam footage of the Fargo shooting on police officers that took place in July 2023

After about a month since the dreadful day when Mohamed Barakat opened fire at Fargo police officers and killed one officer as well, it has been reported that the officers and other responders first arrived at the site after receiving reports of a car accident. However, during this while, Barakat continued to open fire at the officers.

In the video, Officer Zach Robinson was heard yelling:

"We’ve got a man with an AK-47 — he’s shooting at us!"

He further continued by confirming that three officers were already down and they needed the force.

The footage further captured Robinson approaching the shooter and asking him to drop the gun. However, Barakat kept waving his gun at the police officers. According to North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, 31 rounds were fired by Robinson, but only 21 hit the gunman. Wrigley said:

"This is not television. A minute 46 seconds is a lifetime. That is a very long turn of events. Over and over he is directed to put the gun down. When he comes around the vehicle the last time–one final time 'put down the gun' and he does not put it down."

As mentioned earlier, the tragic shooting killed Fargo officer Jake Wallin. Meanwhile, two other officers and a bystander sustained severe injuries. Describing the incident, Wrigley further added:

"[Wallin] does unholster his weapon. He does get off one round. Just before he is about to get his left hand to steady the weapon further, he is struck by a single round of Barakat’s 223."

He also stated that such gunfights are scary and being there for one minute and 46 seconds felt "like a lifetime." He continued:

"Even just in that instant, and that is what it is, even in that instant, Officer Jake Wallin gets into a mini sprint, gets a couple steps in, closes that distance and gets off one round before he is struck."

Fargo Officer Robinson, who fortunately survived the shooting, had undergone compulsory psychological check-in and is reportedly back to his job. Wrigley spoke about how Robinson had maintained his composure and exhibited his training in the way he approached the gunman in the deadly shooting.

Other officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, who sustained injuries, were also reportedly discharged from the hospital in the begining of August.